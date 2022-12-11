Muscatine Schools releases reminder on inclement weather policies

With winter weather becoming more likely as the weeks go on, the Muscatine Community School District is reminding both students and families what its qualifications are for canceling or postponing school.

Last week, MCSD, in coordination with Superintendent Clint Christopher, sent a letter to all MCSD families discussing the decisions that will be made when and if inclement weather makes an appearance during a school day.

“The decision involves consideration of multiple issues, but in the final analysis, it all comes down to a judgment call,” Christopher stated.

The letter said MCSD specifically used the website provided by the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities to analyze the information given to them regarding the weather whenever it’s time to make the call whether or not to cancel or postpone school.

Outside of snow, freezing rain or other weather that may affect road conditions, MCSD — according to its policies and procedures on weather-related delays and closures — will also likely postpone/cancel school if the National Weather Service issues a Wind Chill Warning. If these warnings are only in affect during the start of the school day, this may result in only a two-hour late start. If the warning isn’t lifted by 10:30 a.m. however, this will change to a completely canceled school day.

Wind Chill Advisories are issued when the wind chill is low enough for it to pose enough of a threat for frostbite to occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin. These advisories usually do not result in a postponing or cancellation of the school day. A Wind Chill Warning is issued when the wind chill reaches 30 degrees below zero or lower, resulting in frostbite potentially occurring within 15 minutes on exposed skin.

When a decision is made, the letter said, all MCSD families will receive a notification through the ParentSquare system, which sends out notifications through text, call or email depending on the user’s preference. These notifications will either go out before 10 p.m. the night before or after 5 a.m.

“We hope these times will serve to inform you while accommodating your schedules,” Christopher continued. “This will be in addition to television, radio, website, Facebook and Twitter announcements.”

Regarding early dismissals, notifications will be sent out as soon as the decision has been made in order to give families as much time as possible to make arrangements for their students. As for late starts, families are reminded to have students ready to catch the bus two hours later than their normal schedule.

Although all absences will continue to be recorded, Christopher said that if parents feel it is unsafe for their children to attend school because of the weather conditions, the school district will respect these decisions. Families with questions are also advised to contact either Christopher or their child’s principal.

For more information on the district’s weather-related delays/closures policies, residents can go to https://www.muscatine.k12.ia.us/news/mcsd-cold-weather-delay-closings-reminder/.