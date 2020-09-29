Muscatine schools report another COVID-19 case

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine School District has reported another positive case of COVID-19 has been discovered at Muscatine High School.
According to a release sent to parents Monday, the school district received notification that a Muscatine High School student had tested positive for COVID-19. Classes are still continuing as normal. The school’s nurse has been in contact with staff and students who are believed to have been exposed to the student and precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of the school and the district. The school district has also consulted the Muscatine County Public Health Department to ensure the safest way to manage the case and to manage potential spread of the disease.
“As a reminder, Covid-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets,” The release said. “Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. (For a complete list of symptoms, visit CDC Coronavirus Symptoms.) If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.”
On Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health changed its quarantine recommendations for people that were exposed to a positive case of COVID-19. According to a press release, close contacts of COVID-positive cases will not need to quarantine for 14 days if a face covering was worn consistently and correctly. Close contacts are advised to self-monitor. People self-monitoring and become ill but do not get tested should remain home until 10 days after symptom onset. However, if the positive case wore a face covering and the close contact did not, the close contact must be quarantined. Also if a positive case did not wear a face covering, close contacts must be quarantined whether or not they wore face coverings. Quarantines of close contacts will still be necessary in residential and healthcare settings.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, since Monday, Muscatine has found a total of five new positive cases for a total of 1,121 cases. No additional deaths have been reported for a total of 55 deaths. Also, 932 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
In Iowa, 667 new positive cases were reported for a total of 87,507 cases. Also, 7 additional deaths were reported for a total of 1,324. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,412 Iowans have recovered.
The Muscatine County Public Health Department reports the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. To help reduce exposure please utilize the following CDC guidelines:
*Wash your hands often
*Avoid close contact
*Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others
*Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue
*Clean and disinfect common surfaces
*Monitor your health daily
*PLEASE get your flu vaccine
Visit CoronavirusIowa for more information. Visit Test Iowa to enter your information and received feedback on testing.
