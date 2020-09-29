Muscatine schools report another COVID-19 case

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine School District has reported another positive case of COVID-19 has been discovered at Muscatine High School.

According to a release sent to parents Monday, the school district received notification that a Muscatine High School student had tested positive for COVID-19. Classes are still continuing as normal. The school’s nurse has been in contact with staff and students who are believed to have been exposed to the student and precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of the school and the district. The school district has also consulted the Muscatine County Public Health Department to ensure the safest way to manage the case and to manage potential spread of the disease.

“As a reminder, Covid-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets,” The release said. “Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. (For a complete list of symptoms, visit CDC Coronavirus Symptoms.) If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.”