Muscatine schools report that student, staff attendance is up despite current flu season

Across the country, medical professionals have begun warning about a “triple threat” of sicknesses that children especially may be vulnerable to. This could in turn potentially result in school absences and, in some rare cases, entire school closures.

On Dec. 14, it was reported that the Southeast Warren Community School District had dismissed classes for that Monday afternoon. Following that, district administration announced that all Tuesday classes were canceled because of multiple students feeling ill.

The “triple threat” that health care professionals have begun taking notice of consists of RSV — or Respiratory syncytial viruses, which can be very common with children, according to Muscatine Public Health Director Christy Roby — the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the flu.

While precautions such as vaccinations can reduce the threat of these sicknesses, their presence is still very much being felt among the state and even the county’s youth. However, some local schools — such as Muscatine Community School District have not yet felt the impact of this latest flu season.

“Student attendance for the first half of the 2022-2023 school year has been higher than last year,” Tony Loconsole, director of communications for MCSD said. “Our staff attendance is also higher than last year. That said, we still have students and staff members that are sick with things ranging from COVID-19, influenza, RSV and strep throat.”

Loconsole said with the district’s winter break beginning this week, he hoped that those who were already sick would have time to recover before classes return on Jan. 2, 2023. He also hoped that those who are traveling during the holidays will do what they can to avoid getting sick.

“With colder temperatures on the way, we know that everyone will be spending more time indoors and that we will continue to see students and staff getting sick,” Loconsole said.

In regards to the district shutting down and not having classes, however, Loconsole emphasized that this would occur only if there was a significant enough increase in staff illnesses that covering these absences would be impossible. At this time, the district has not yet reached this point.

“As always, the district encourages our families and staff to say home when they feel sick,” Loconsole said.