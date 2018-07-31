MUSCATINE — The school district is in the midst of its yearly drive to register students for classes.
While registration opened July 16, the district will have extended hours for parents who need help registering and are unable to come during schools normal hours.
On Wednesday, all schools, including the district headquarters, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parents can come by ask questions and receive help registering their students for class.
According to Scott Comstock, technology supervisor for Muscatine Schools, registration is an important input as the school prepares for the coming new year.
"Registration numbers help us set class size, resource use — those types of things the district needs to prepare for," Comstock said. "If you are someone at the high school in charge of making class schedules, and you have to figure out how many sections of Spanish 1 to plan, your best indicator is how many students are registered."
According to Muscatine School Board Secretary Lisa Mosier Bunn, during registration season, the school sends out an array of emails, robocalls and text messages reminding caregivers to register their students.
"It's a yearly process so most parents are used to it," Mosier Bunn said. "We'd like to have them registered before the start of the school year."
But as she explained there are not punitive measures for registering a student for school after the school year starts.
In the past, Muscatine schools relied on a paper-backed method for registration. A caregiver had to come to the school and fill out an individual form for each child they were registering. Information had to be duplicated, copied and filed so that information like emergency contacts were in the hands of teachers and staff across the district.
But 2014, Muscatine Schools contracted with Power Schools, a web-based platform that allowed parents to sign up where they could access the internet.
"If you are a new student, they would put in all that info from scratch and submit it to our student database system," Constock said. "But if they are a returning student, they log into the parents account and just have to approve information currently exists about their students."
The school district no longer offers a paper method for registration. To help parents and caregivers without ready access to the internet, the schools and district headquarters are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents can visit and register their child on site.
If they have questions, those questions can be sent to registration@MCSDonline.org.
"It's just a way of making sure everyone can get registered," Constock said. "For parents that don't have internet or computer access at home, there are ways to do it."
Student Fees for FY 2018-2019
Elementary (grade Kindergarten through 5):
Instructional Material Fee – $ 55.00
Instrument Rental (grade 5 students only) – $ 50
MHS Activity Pass – $35*
Bus Fees are based on the number of children – 1 student for $120, 2 for $170, 3 for $200 and 4+ for $230
Middle School (grades 6 through 8):
Instructional Material Fee – $85
Instrument Rental – $50
Yearbooks – $16 max*
MHS Activity Pass – $35*
Bus Fees are based on the number of children – 1 student for $120, 2 for $170, 3 for $200 and 4+ for $230
High School (grades 9 through 12):
Instructional Material Fee – $85
Yearbooks – $60 max*
Vehicle Registration – $25*
Activity Passes – $40*
Instrument Rental – $50
Uniform Cleaning – $25
Bus Fees are based on the number of children – 1 student for $120, 2 for $170, 3 for $200 and 4+ for $230
The Muscatine School Board has reduced some fees to one-half or free for USDA food program qualified students. Those fees marked by an asterisk (*) are full charge for all. All fees are waved for foster children.