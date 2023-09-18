MUSCATINE – A new event will be hitting the streets of Downtown Muscatine at the end of September, courtesy of the coordination between Muscatine Community School District, the Musser Public Library, and the group “¡WEPA! Libros."

On Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the city will be holding what is being called a “Latin celebration unlike any other” with Viva Muscatine.

When asked about the idea for the event, Maria Sneath, who is part of a committee that consists of other Muscatine teachers and staff members such as Noelia Espinal, Monica Travis, Tony Loconsole and Cara Shepherd, explained that it came from Shepherd wanting to do something that could focus on Hispanic families and celebrate Muscatine’s Hispanic community.

“With the Dual Language program that we have now, we really want to do more outreach to the community alongside it,” Sneath said.

As for ¡WEPA! Libros, the group is a literature company based out of Chicago that focuses on writing multilingual stories. During the event, they will be stationed at the Musser Public Library, bringing with them various activities for guests to participate in such as a children’s museum and different games to play.

The event will also feature a stage for its entertainment acts, such as David Casas Magic and Mariachi Cometas from West Liberty. “We’re going to try to have something entertaining every hour for the public to enjoy.”

Other features at Viva Muscatine will include food options such as Baja Tacos and Flamingo’s Snack Bar, vendors, Wes the Balloon Guy, bounce houses, and more.

Although this is the first time they are putting on this event, Sneath said that she and the rest of the committee are already hoping for a success, wanting to build on it so that Viva Muscatine can become an annual event.

“We just want to celebrate and show appreciation for the Hispanic culture in our community, and there’s going to be something for everyone at this event, even if they don’t identify as Latin or Hispanic. They’ll still be able to resonate with the activities or with the stage entertainment,” she said. “We just hope that everyone comes out and enjoys it.”

For more information on Viva Muscatine and its sponsors, residents can visit https://www.facebook.com/VivaMuscatine.