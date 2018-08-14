MUSCATINE — For frequent visitors to the schools, the sign-in sheet at the front desk is a familiar sight: "Name," "Time-in," "Location" and the oft neglected "Time-out."
The school district holds onto this information so, at any given time, they know who was on campus. For years, this information has only been available via the page it was originally handwritten in. But not for much longer.
Muscatine Schools is contracting with Raptor Technologies for a web-based visitor and volunteer management software. With the new system, anyone checking in will not only have their information logged into a searchable database, their name and birthdate will automatically be used to check their name against the U.S. Dept. of Justice's National Sex Offender Registry.
"They can also be screened against a district database that we would put together specifically in regards to custody issues," said Jill Burquin, the director of human resources who was trying to convince the board to contract with Raptor. "It would allow us to have accurate records to insure that each visitor is screened who enters our school every day."
For volunteers that work closely with students, the software would allow for background checks for $25 a piece — $5 less than the current cost.
"If somebody is going to go on a bus trip or an overnight trip, we might want to do a complete background check versus a simple scanning of the sex offender database," Burquin said.
Anna Reyman, also from Muscatine Schools' HR department, said that the service could be at use in the schools as early as November 2018. The service in the initial year will cost the district $15,525. In subsequent years, that price is estimated to drop down to $5,400 or $540 for each school in the district.
"We have a lot of folks that come in the building," Superintendent Jerry Riibe said. "They may be working on the HVAC. They may be plumbers. A lot of non-employees are doing work. They would also be scanned in and we would know that they were appropriate to be in the building. There are a lot of advantages. Unfortunately, we are at a time where we have to be that concerned about that."
The question of the legality of the practice went to court in Texas.
In 2010, Yvonne and Larry Meadows brought suit against Texas' Lake Travis Independent School District for their use of Raptor Technology for visitor check-in procedures. The Meadows' argued that the new check-in policy violated their substantive due process right to direct their children's education.
The U.S. Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit filed a summary judgement in favor of the Texas school district Sept. 2010. While the court agreed that parents have a constitutional right to direct their children's education, they did not see any case law that supported a parent's "unfettered right" to visit all areas of a school campus while students are present.
The judgement went on to say that the state has a compelling interest in determining whether a visitor is a registered sex offender.
"The regulation is narrowly tailored because Raptor (Technology) takes only the minimum information necessary to determine sex-offender status, identify the visitor, and ensure the lack of false positives," wrote the judges.