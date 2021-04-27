Muscatine Scouts BSA troop welcomes its first two female Cub Scouts

MUSCATINE – In 2019, Scouts BSA officially began allowing girls into its troops, opening the program up to all children who were interested in scouting.
Since then, Muscatine has seen its first female Eagle Scout with Isabelle “Zuzu” Hartman. Now, the city is seeing another landmark with two more scouts, Annabelle Hesseling and Lexi Liu.
Earlier this month, Annabelle and Liu were officially "bridged" from Cub Scouts to Troop 1127 with a ceremony that included their families, their Cubmaster, and others. The two girls also earned the Arrow of Light award.
According to Mike Hartman, Troop 1127’s scoutmaster, this isn’t an award that’s easy to earn for any scout, regardless of gender. Additionally, Annabelle and Lexi are also the first two female scouts in the Muscatine area to earn this award.
“(The Arrow of Light) has several requirements and is fairly challenging for young people of that age,” Mike said, “It is a special rank, and that is reflected in the patch.” The Arrow of Light is also one of the few awards from Cub Scouts that can be transferred into Scouts BSA and worn throughout a scout’s career.
To earn this award, the two girls had to do a tryout camp out with a scouting troop and prove they had the right attitude for the program. Although this award was an achievement, Mike wanted to emphasize that it was important to recognize that young men who also earn this award are similarly recognized with the same ceremony.
“What Annabelle and Lexi did is not unheard of – it happens on a regular basis with outstanding youth,” he said, “What makes this special is that these two are trailblazers for other young people. The fact that they wanted to participate and excel in what has been a traditionally male-only organization sets these two apart. There always has to be a first, and even being first doesn’t necessarily mean they will be leaders. These two are.”
Their former Cubmaster, Kristen Egger, was happy to share in this milestone moment with the girls. “For me, it was an emotional moment,” she said, “I started tearing up during it. I just felt like they were blazing the trail for other girls, and they’re building themselves up to be successful young women.”
Additionally, Egger added that she was glad that she could be a role model for them. For her, it was important to spread the message that “You can still be girly and wear high heels and lipstick, and you can also go out and camp and go to the shooting range, and do all the other things that boys can do.”
The girls’ parents were equally proud of their accomplishment. “They’ve done something good for themselves,” said Xiaowen Guo, Liu’s mother.
While she had brought up both Scouts BSA and Girl Scouts to her daughter, Liu had wanted to join Scouts BSA almost immediately, something Guo had no problems with, seeing the program as something that could help her go very far in life and have a positive impact on her.
“I’m very proud that they can do this, and hopefully they can bring these skills into the rest of their life, and they can impact many other girls to be stronger women one day,” Guo continued.
“It’s been wonderful for our girls to have this avenue where they can be in the woods to learn the things that go along with scouting,” John Hesseling, Annabelle’s father, added, “It’s just been a really neat experience for us, and it’s been an avenue that my wife and daughters can share together.”
Annabelle said she felt the Arrow of Light award was a symbol of her hard work and doing her best, and is something she can take with her wherever she goes.
Egger said she hoped Liu and Annabelle continued scouting for as long as they can, both for their own enjoyment and so that they can continue being role models for other girls.
“Lexi and Annabelle are definitely trailblazers, but I hope other girls who maybe don’t fit with the Girl Scouts take a chance with Scouts BSA,” Egger said, “Just knowing that there is a place for girls who do want to do more outdoors stuff is a great feeling.”