Muscatine seeks input on possible repeal of the pit bull ban

MUSCATINE — Will pit bull dogs be allowed into Muscatine in the future after the current ban on the dog breed is repealed from city code? This is a question the Muscatine City Council will examine in the coming weeks.

During Thursday’s regular meeting, the council voted 6-1, with council member John Jindrich casting the “nay” vote, to direct staff to begin working on the change to the city code that currently bans pit bulls from town. While the vote was not to make the change to the code, the vote opens up the discussion on whether pit bulls should be allowed in town or not.

“One misconception about the dog is they have some kind of magic ability to bite harder or kill things better than other dogs,” council member Kelcey Brackett, who requested the change, said. “They are not the strongest dog, they are not a big dog, and if we are going to talk about maintaining bans we may as well just say no dogs over 10 lbs., because they are going to be dangerous in some way, shape or form.”