Muscatine seeks input on possible repeal of the pit bull ban

MUSCATINE — Will pit bull dogs be allowed into Muscatine in the future after the current ban on the dog breed is repealed from city code? This is a question the Muscatine City Council will examine in the coming weeks.
During Thursday’s regular meeting, the council voted 6-1, with council member John Jindrich casting the “nay” vote, to direct staff to begin working on the change to the city code that currently bans pit bulls from town. While the vote was not to make the change to the code, the vote opens up the discussion on whether pit bulls should be allowed in town or not.
“One misconception about the dog is they have some kind of magic ability to bite harder or kill things better than other dogs,” council member Kelcey Brackett, who requested the change, said. “They are not the strongest dog, they are not a big dog, and if we are going to talk about maintaining bans we may as well just say no dogs over 10 lbs., because they are going to be dangerous in some way, shape or form.”
Brackett said the code will still have to go through multiple readings before being adopted, which he feels will be a good time for the community to discuss the issue. He also said many of the statistics coming out about pit bulls are coming from the research site ‘dogsbite.org’ which Bracket claims has a bias against pit bulls and misrepresents the statistics. He said he welcomes discussion as well as additional laws against people who abuse animals.
Council member Nadine Brockert said the council and the community needed to discuss the issue at length before making a decision. Council member Osmond Malcolm said he has “no skin in the game” and is there to represent the people of his district and he wants a chance to hear what they have to say. Council member Peggy Gordon stressed this would not change the dangerous animal ordinances. She warns pet owners to be responsible with their animals.
Jindrich asked the council to end the discussion that night with a negative vote to move ahead. He said pit bulls are responsible for over 60 percent of dog attacks on humans. He said there are a lot of communities that maintain a pit bull ban. He cited statistics from Wikipedia on the numbers of attacks and deaths from dog attacks and specifically pit bulls.
“The largest United States public housing authority in New York City bans pit bulls. All military bases ban pit bulls,” he said. “Pit bulls are unpredictable and vicious. They kill a notable amount of people.”
He commented he did not know how the council could tell the community it wants the city to be as safe as it can be, then drop a pit bull ordinance.
Council member Dennis Froelich said 51 percent of dog attacks on humans since 1982 are committed by pit bulls, and there have been 389 deaths from pit bulls in that time.
All council members encouraged their constituents to contact them with opinions. During the meeting three people spoke in favor of continuing discussions about repealing the ban.