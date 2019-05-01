MUSCATINE — Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions and ask questions about the planned 2nd Streetscape Project Thursday during a presentation at City Hall.
"There are no preconceived ideas of what 2nd Street is going to look like," said Kevin Jenison, communications manager for the city.
And that's where the city wants feedback from the public.
"Whatever idea you have," Jenison said, "we want to hear about it."
All ideas are welcome and encouraged for design elements, he said, to supplement basic improvements already planned for the area of 2nd Street from Mulberry Avenue to Pine Street and on side streets to Mississippi Drive.
Representatives from Bolton and Menk, the engineering firm for the project, will lead the public hearing starting at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers. Concept art will be displayed for the public to view. The project is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2020.
"We are about 10 percent complete with the design," City Administrator Gregg Mandsager wrote in a news release. "Usually we do not hold public meetings until a project is 40 to 50 percent complete, but we join with the City Council in the belief that this is the appropriate time to introduce this project, which could significantly enhance the downtown area, to the public."
Plans so far include concrete replacement and asphalt patching along with sidewalk replacement and work on the side streets. Project goals also include ensuring ADA compliance of pedestrian areas, improvements to storm water drainage, and featuring greenery and spaces for socializing.
“A successful downtown means a successful community,” Mandsager said in the news release. “And with that, we want to create a greater sense of place for the downtown area while also bringing certain aspects (i.e., greenscapes, seating areas, period lighting, etc.) of the Mississippi Drive project to 2nd Street.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.