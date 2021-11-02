Muscatine sees a "smooth-running" election this year, absentee turnout nearly doubles from 2019

MUSCATINE -- Tuesday saw a steady flow of voters at each of Muscatine’s polling places, with voters eager to cast their ballots for mayor, city councilor and Muscatine Community School board.
“You’ve just got to vote. It’s our duty,” resident Toby Strause said. He wasn’t personally interested in a specific race, but was willing to vote anyway.
“If it’s there, then you need to vote," he said. “I thought it went very smoothly. We’ve got some people in there who have been doing this for a long time, and they’re good at it.”
Resident John Patrick Biondo agreed. “(The voting process) was excellent this year. We asked a couple questions, and the team that was running the poll was very informative, so I think that helps build confidence in the whole process.”
He was most interested in the mayoral race.
“Voting makes a difference,” Biondo said. “I believe there’s a really good candidate, and I’d like to see them victorious at the end of all this because I think they’ll make a huge difference in our city.”
County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Tibe Vander Linden said the polls were running smoothly. It is the first election since Iowa passed a law that shortened the early voting period, moved up the deadline for voting by mail, and put in place voter ID measures.
“I’ve been out to two of the polling places, and they’ve been pleased with the steady number of voters throughout the day, as well,” she continued.
Some voters chose to vote early by absentee ballot. According to Vander Linden, almost 1,200 residents chose that method.
“We had more absentee voting than two years ago at the previous city/school election,” she said. “In 2019, we only had a little over 700 absentee votes. I think I anticipated that, though, because I think this year’s election was well publicized. And it was well-known that early voting was allowed.
"The period to mail-in a ballot was shortened by the new legislation, but a lot of people got their requests in on time. We also had a steady stream of people at our counter in the Auditor’s Office.”
Vander Linden said this year’s overall turnout would be strong in Muscatine. She attributed this mostly to the mayoral election, which has four candidates in comparison to 2019 when Mayor Diana Broderson ran unopposed.
“I think a lot of people want to come out to support their candidates,” she said. “I’m just pleased that there’s so much interest, that voters are out today and that they’ve been voting since Oct. 13.”
Election results will be at muscatinejournal.com as soon as they become available.