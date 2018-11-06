In the race for District 91, Muscatine voters stuck with Republican Gary Carlson for state representative.
The 67-year-old vice president of HNI Corporation defeated his challenger, Laura Liegois, with with 53.78 percent of the 10,516 votes counted, according to the Iowa secretary of state's website. Carlson, who has been in office since 2015, said he and his friends worked hard.
Liegois, who had strong Democrat backing including an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, said, "I think I ran a good campaign and I've tried to do my best."
In the three-way battle for the District 88, Republican David Kerr edged out Democrat Lanny Hillyard with 48.98 percent of the 3,220 votes. Hillyard had 47.64 percent and Independent Corey Gingerich had 3.39 percent of the votes.
Kerr has been serving since 2017. This was his first re-election bid.
In Louisa County, Kerr won 61.99 percent of 3,767 votes.
In the 73rd District, Republican Bobby Kauffman won with 62.14 percent of 1,075 votes. Kauffman has been serving since 2013. Democrat Jodi Clemens has worked as a small business owner, community organizer and volunteer.
In the District 37 race, Zach Wahls picked up 67.72 percent of the vote over Libertarian Carl Krambeck for state senator. Wahls gained popularity for his advocacy for same-sex marriage in Iowa.
County races
Board of Supervisors
Democrat Doug Holliday defeated Republican incumbent Robert Howard with 51.15 percent of 14,431 votes. Howard has served in District 2 since 2011. He was also formerly a city councilman and owns Heartland Trim Inc. Holliday worked for the county secondary roads department for more than 30 years and served as superintendent of county roads when he ran for supervisor in 2010. He exited the race before the primary.
barely 50.28 percent of 10,279 votes. Incumbent Alan Ostergren, a Republican, barely defeated Democrat candidate for county attorney, William Tharp, with 50.53 percent of 14,458 votes. Ostergren served as county attorney for the last eight years and for 13 years prior as assistant county attorney. Ostergren has also served as president of the Iowa County Attorneys Association and is on the board of directors for the National District Attorneys Association.
Tharp, a Democrat, has his own law office in West Liberty.
Sarah Bodman Hearst won with 53.57 percent of 14,638 votes for county recorder. Kas Kelly, a Democrat, served on the county board of supervisors for 12 years and spent 20 years as the director of a nonprofit. Hearst, a Republican, has served as recorder for the last three years and has worked in the recorder's office for 18 of her 20 years working for the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.