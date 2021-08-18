 Skip to main content
Muscatine selects fourth business to receive $25,000 forgivable loan
Muscatine selects fourth business to receive $25,000 forgivable loan

Boni Alimoski

On Friday, August 13, Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin presented Boni and Marcella Alimoski, the owners of the Waffle and Pancake House located on 303 East 2nd Street, with their check for $25,000.

MUSCATINE — Three of four local businesses selected for the latest round of forgivable loans received their check for $25,000 last month.

Now, the fourth business has been revealed, officially wrapping up this year’s round of loans.

Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin presented Boni and Marcella Alimoski, owners of the Muscatine Waffle and Pancake House, 303 E. 2nd St., with their check for $25,000 on Aug. 13.

“It’s an honor,” Boni said. “It’s nice that the city is helping out with everything, and I’m going to put it to good use.”

Much like the previously announced winners — Meg’s Vintage Collective, Red & Lee Vintage and A&G — Waffle and Pancake House is a downtown business with what was determined to be a “viable business plan,” as well as the resources to support its latest improvement projects.

For the Alimoskis, it mainly means replacing the restaurant’s air conditioning unit, the floor and the ceiling. Boni said he wanted to use every penny of it.

Boni said that the loan was both expected and unexpected.

“I’ve never done a program like this before, so I tried it out since everybody had said it doesn’t hurt to try," he said. "I’m feeling lucky that I got it."

With the efforts, Boni hopes to make his restaurant better by adding more features in order to better serve the community.

“Muscatine really helped us out. I’m thankful and honored for the city and the Chamber always being behind me," he said. "It’s hard for small businesses, especially right now, and so we’re trying everything that we can. Luckily I’ve got my wife and my parents behind me to help me out ... but there’s more money that I want to put into this business to try and fix it up."

Since starting in 2015, the Small Business Forgivable Loan program has given out 30 loans to local businesses. All loan applications are reviewed as they are received and until the allocated funds — $100,000 — are expended each year. All businesses that apply for funding must be either a new business or a business that is significantly expanding its operations.

For more information on the Muscatine Small Business Forgivable Loan program, go to https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/923/Small-Business-Forgivable-Loan-Program.

