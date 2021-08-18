Muscatine selects fourth business to receive $25,000 forgivable loan

MUSCATINE — Three of four local businesses selected for the latest round of forgivable loans received their check for $25,000 last month.

Now, the fourth business has been revealed, officially wrapping up this year’s round of loans.

Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin presented Boni and Marcella Alimoski, owners of the Muscatine Waffle and Pancake House, 303 E. 2nd St., with their check for $25,000 on Aug. 13.

“It’s an honor,” Boni said. “It’s nice that the city is helping out with everything, and I’m going to put it to good use.”

Much like the previously announced winners — Meg’s Vintage Collective, Red & Lee Vintage and A&G — Waffle and Pancake House is a downtown business with what was determined to be a “viable business plan,” as well as the resources to support its latest improvement projects.

For the Alimoskis, it mainly means replacing the restaurant’s air conditioning unit, the floor and the ceiling. Boni said he wanted to use every penny of it.

Boni said that the loan was both expected and unexpected.