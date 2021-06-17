Muscatine Senior Resources Cookout Fundraiser returns next week

MUSCATINE – After a year’s long wait and a drive-thru style event in 2020, the Senior Resources Cookout Fundraiser is making a full return this month.

On Saturday, June 26, Senior Resources will host a dine-in or drive-thru community picnic and cookout in the Crossroads parking lot, 1424 Houser Street.

“Last year, we were very happy with the event netting over $4,000,” Megan Francis from Senior Resources said. “Many who drove through were community members who had family or friends who received services from Senior Resources. We’re hoping to increase the amount that we bring in this year.

But being able to once again offer an in-person option is very exciting for them.

“I think we have all been itching to get out, enjoy the outdoors and see people,” Francis said.

For $10, guests will have the option of a hamburger, bratwurst or hotdog with sides and a water, to either there or to go. Tickets are available at Senior Resources from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week before the event, as well as on the actual day of the cookout.

All of the proceeds go directly to the programs at Senior Resources, including adult day services, home repair, chore lawn care, snow removal, outreach services and Meals on Wheels.