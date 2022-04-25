Muscatine Senior Resources hopes to raise $7,000 for programs through annual cookout

MUSCATINE — As the weather gets warmer and grills are taken out of storage, one charity cookout is hoping for another successful year.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Senior Resources will hold its annual Community Cookout fundraiser, in Crossroads parking lot, 1424 Houser St.

The cookout has been a tradition for several years, even with the pandemic, according to Senior Resources Communications Director Megan Francis.

“Last year we had a really good turnout,” Francis said. “I think despite any changes we made for COVID-19, the community has been really supportive and shows the importance of the programs that Senior Resources provides, and we really appreciate that continued dedication.”

There will be drive-thru and dine-in options of burgers and bratwurst, sides and water for $10. Tickets are available at Senior Resources until April 27 or can be purchased at the door.

“We’re really excited. It’s a great opportunity for us to actually see many of our supporters face-to-face,” Francis said. “As far as staff goes, it’s one of our favorite events.”

Volunteers will include members of the Muscatine Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department. Hy-Vee and the Rendezvous are donating the food, and Ascent Pro Support is a sponsor. Senior Resources will put 100% of the profits toward programming.

“We have had some fantastic sponsors and supporters,” Francis said. “We’re hoping to bring in about $7,000 this year.”

Last year, following what was reported to be a “tremendous growth”, Senior Resources of Muscatine served 750 people through programs such as Meals on Wheels, chore services and home repair, the senior outreach program, the Adult Day Center and the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).

For more information, call 563-263-7292 or visit the Senior Resources Facebook page.

