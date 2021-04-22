Muscatine Senior Resources to hold cleanup days, currently looking for volunteer groups

MUSCATINE – During the pandemic, cleanliness has become a major talking point for many people. But while most focus on making sure the inside of homes are clean and safe, Senior Resources has decided to help homeowners — especially the elderly — clean the outside of their homes.

The staffs of Senior Resources and Crossroads held a cleanup day in April to assist seven homeowners with yard cleanup, like raking leaves and removing weeds, putting down mulch and cleaning windows.

According to Senior Resources Outreach coordinator Laura Vargas, the day was very successful. “All of the homeowners were very appreciative of the help they received,” she said.

Deputy Director Megan Francis called it a “truly rewarding, team-building experience," enjoyable not only to provide a needed service, but to be appreciated for the help.

Senior Resources wanted to find a way to still provide a service while also keeping everyone safe. That was especially true after the 2020 and 2021 United Way Spring Student Day of Caring was cancelled by the pandemic.

Senior Resources plans to work with volunteers at United Way, ISU Extension, and local students on more cleanups.