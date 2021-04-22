 Skip to main content
Muscatine Senior Resources to hold cleanup days, currently looking for volunteer groups
Muscatine Senior Resources to hold cleanup days, currently looking for volunteer groups

Senior Resources cleanup day

Earlier this month, Senior Resources and Crossroads teamed up to help clean several homeowners' yards. Now, they are looking for more volunteer groups for future cleanup days.

MUSCATINE – During the pandemic, cleanliness has become a major talking point for many people. But while most focus on making sure the inside of  homes are clean and safe, Senior Resources has decided to help homeowners — especially the elderly — clean the outside of their homes.

The staffs of Senior Resources and Crossroads held a cleanup day in April to assist seven homeowners with yard cleanup, like raking leaves and removing weeds, putting down mulch and cleaning windows.

According to Senior Resources Outreach coordinator Laura Vargas, the day was very successful. “All of the homeowners were very appreciative of the help they received,” she said.

Deputy Director Megan Francis called it a “truly rewarding, team-building experience," enjoyable not only to provide a needed service, but to be appreciated for the help.

Senior Resources wanted to find a way to still provide a service while also keeping everyone safe. That was especially true after the 2020 and 2021 United Way Spring Student Day of Caring was cancelled by the pandemic.

Senior Resources plans to work with volunteers at United Way, ISU Extension, and local students on more cleanups.

Vargas said volunteers social distance and wear masks, and work on outdoor projects so they are in a well-ventilated area.

“We want to make sure that Muscatine County seniors are taken care of and receive the help that they need,” Vargas said. “We want to make sure that seniors know that we are here if they need help or need to find resources.”

People interested in a cleanup can call Vargas at 563-263-7292, or email her at bilingual@sr-resources.org. Senior citizens can also call Senior Resources if they are looking for other types of assistance, such as getting a COVID-19 vaccine scheduled.

