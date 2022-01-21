Muscatine sets public hearing for animal ordinance

MUSCATINE – A public hearing was set for the Feb. 3 Muscatine City Council meeting to offer input on amendments to the city animal regulation code the Muscatine City Council has been working to improve.
During the Thursday meeting, the council discussed the coming code and several changes they wanted to see before the code was presented in its final form for a decision. During the Jan. 13 meeting, the council had approved a resolution that the city’s ban on pit bulls not be enforced until the new animal ordinance was in place.
“Would this be the time to question some of the things the city staff is proposing and to add some things to it, or would the public hearings be the time for that?” council member John Jindrich asked. “My direction is with the tethering. I’m having a hard time coming to peace with myself that someone can leave their dog on a leash for three hours and 55 minutes.”
City administrator Carol Webb said that she is drafting the new code now and that if there are proposed changes to the code, they could be discussed at the meeting. She also said the current tethering ordinance says an animal cannot be tethered in a yard continuously for more than four hours during a 24 hour period. She said there are other requirements that would keep owners from “tethering inhumanely.”
Other changes to the code will include additional opportunities to purchase pet licenses; further definition of what constitutes adequate care for pets; further definition of what constitutes an ‘irresponsible owner;’ and clarifications to the vicious animal ordinances.
During the Oct. 14, 2021 meeting, the council directed staff to prepare changes to the code. Changes were presented to the council during its Jan. 13 meeting and are available on the city’s Web site.
Grandview Avenue loan program
The council also unanimously approved a new forgivable loan program for businesses located along the Grandview Avenue corridor.
During its regular meeting, Mayor Brad Bark explained the loan program was for businesses that had been impacted by the street reconstruction project as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will be funded with $200,000 in Tax Increment Finance money and is expected to be able to cover up to 20 forgivable loans to businesses that have been affected by the Grandview construction project. The council approved the motion unanimously with no discussion.
No public comments were made on the issue during a public hearing held at the meeting.