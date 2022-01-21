Muscatine sets public hearing for animal ordinance

MUSCATINE – A public hearing was set for the Feb. 3 Muscatine City Council meeting to offer input on amendments to the city animal regulation code the Muscatine City Council has been working to improve.

During the Thursday meeting, the council discussed the coming code and several changes they wanted to see before the code was presented in its final form for a decision. During the Jan. 13 meeting, the council had approved a resolution that the city’s ban on pit bulls not be enforced until the new animal ordinance was in place.

“Would this be the time to question some of the things the city staff is proposing and to add some things to it, or would the public hearings be the time for that?” council member John Jindrich asked. “My direction is with the tethering. I’m having a hard time coming to peace with myself that someone can leave their dog on a leash for three hours and 55 minutes.”