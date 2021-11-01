Muscatine shares list of polling places for this year's city and school elections

MUSCATINE — Election Day has arrived in Muscatine, and with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., residents should know where to go to vote.
In the city of Muscatine:
- First Ward (Precincts 1 and 2) residents will vote at Muscatine Community School District East Building, 2900 Mulberry Ave.
- Second Ward (Precincts 3 and 4) residents will vote at Clark House, 117 W. 3rd St.
- Third Ward (Precincts 5 and 6) residents will vote at Muscatine Community School District West Building, 2900 Mulberry Ave.
- Fourth Ward (Precincts 7 and 8) residents will vote at Mulford Church, 2400 Hershey Ave.
- Fifth Ward (Precincts 9 and 10) residents will vote at McAvoy Center on the Muscatine Community College campus, 1403 Park Ave.
In the county:
- The residents of Bloomington, Fruitland 2 and Lake townships vote at Church of Christ at 3603 Mulberry Ave.
- The residents of Sweetland Township will vote at New Era Fellowship Hall at 3455 New Era Road.
- The residents of the City of Atalissa and all of Goshen Township will vote at Atalissa City Hall at 122 3rd St. in Atalissa.
- The residents of Conesville and all of Orono Township vote at Conesville City Hall at 102 3rd St. in Conesville.
- The residents of the city of Fruitland, Fruitland 1 Township, 76 Township and Cedar Township vote at the Fruitland Community Center, 104 Sand Run Road
- Residents of the city of Nichols and Pike Township vote at Nichols City Hall at 429 Ijem Ave.
- Residents of the city of Stockton, some of the city of Blue Grass, and all of Fulton and Montpelier townships vote at Stockton City Hall at 318 Commerce St.
- Residents of the city of West Liberty and Wapsi Township vote at West Liberty City Hall at 1204 N. Calhoun St.
- Residents of the city of Wilton, some of the city of Durant, Moscow and Wilton townships vote at the Wilton Community Center at 1215 Cypress St.
Residents are reminded to bring photo identification with an expiration date in order to vote, as this is now required by law.
If this identification doesn’t have a current address on it, residents need to bring an additional piece of identification that does have their current address on it, such as a residential lease, utility bill, paycheck, property tax statement or bank statement.
For those who are not yet registered to vote, they can register on Election Day at their polling place. For a full list of accepted identification options, polling places, additional election information or sample ballots, residents can visit the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office website at muscatinecountyiowa.gov/144/Auditors-Office or the Secretary of State website at sos.iowa.gov/.
The results of this year's election will be posted on the Muscatine Journal website at muscatinejournal.com, Tuesday evening as they become available.