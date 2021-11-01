Muscatine shares list of polling places for this year's city and school elections

Residents are reminded to bring photo identification with an expiration date in order to vote, as this is now required by law.

If this identification doesn’t have a current address on it, residents need to bring an additional piece of identification that does have their current address on it, such as a residential lease, utility bill, paycheck, property tax statement or bank statement.

For those who are not yet registered to vote, they can register on Election Day at their polling place. For a full list of accepted identification options, polling places, additional election information or sample ballots, residents can visit the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office website at muscatinecountyiowa.gov/144/Auditors-Office or the Secretary of State website at sos.iowa.gov/.

The results of this year's election will be posted on the Muscatine Journal website at muscatinejournal.com, Tuesday evening as they become available.

