Muscatine Sheriff's office shows two suspects wanted on warrants

MUSCATINE - The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people currently wanted on warrants.

Kenneth Jack Evans, 30, wanted on charges from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office for Theft 1st Degree, $10,000 bond.

Rachel Nicole Hunter, 29, wanted on charges from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office for Possession with Intent to Deliver x2, Drug Tax Stamp Violation x2, Carrying Weapons and Possession of Controlled Substance, $20,000 bond.

The Sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call them at (563) 262-4190. Calls can be anonymous.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

