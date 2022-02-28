Muscatine shows support for Ukraine on Norbert F. Beckey Bridge

MUSCATINE – The Norbert F. Beckey Bridge changed its LED lighting to blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine.

As Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues, many buildings and sights that can change the color of their lighting have changed to blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as a show of support. Some places showing support include the Empire State Building, The London Eye, and the Eiffel Tower. Even Niagra Falls has been lit blue and yellow. After receiving many requests, both on the internet and in person, to follow suit, Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) changed the light scheme over the weekend.

“This weekend we received some requests to change the color of the lighting to blue and yellow,” Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience, said. "If we have the ability to change the lighting and get requests, we try to acknowledge those requests.”

During the holiday season, the bridge lights were synchronized to music playing on a local radio station. During that event MUSCO did the work on the light, but usually MPW controls the lighting colors. Cox said there are many reasons people in the community request specific colors, including special events on the riverfront.

Cox does not know how long the colors will remain blue and yellow.

As of Monday, Ukraine and Russia have begun diplomatic talks in Belarus and the first round reportedly ended with Ukraine asking to join the European Union. Over the weekend Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert. The U.S. and Germany have announced sanctions on Russia and said they are providing arms and military supplies to Ukraine.

