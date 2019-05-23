MUSCATINE — More help may be on the way for a drainage district facing financial hardship, but not without some changes to the way the district is managed.
In a statement Thursday from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren, the city of Muscatine and Muscatine County agreed to work with the trustees of Muscatine-Louisa Drainage District 13 to reach a short-term solution to its financial issues with a contingency.
"The county and city are not willing, however, to act unless the trustees commit to a long-term strategy of financial stability for the drainage district," the statement read. "This will include, at a minimum, assessing a sufficient amount of money to maintain cash flow throughout the year, provide for an emergency fund, and plan for the eventual replacement of the pumping infrastructure."
The statement comes after reports of financial difficulties for the district earlier this week.
During a meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, assistant county auditor Selena Gerst said the district was recently issued a $40,000 utility bill from Eastern Iowa REC.
The district also had to cover wages for its full-time and part-time employees, including about 130 hours of overtime for the part-time worker. Costs are attributed to months of high water. The district pump near Port Louisa has been working to prevent a groundwater flood in the Muscatine Island area.
Gerst informed the board the district had $5,000 in funding for the rest of the budget year after spending $110,272 of the $115,000 it received from Louisa County. Muscatine County officials asked Louisa County to release around $29,000 in drainage seepage funds, Gerst said, to cover costs.
"(The district) will need to lay off employees until fall and will be shutting down (the pumping station)," she told the board.
"Simply shutting off the pumping station is not an acceptable course of action," Ostergren's statement read. "The trustees have a legal obligation to maintain the operations of the drainage district. If the pumping station is shut down the drainage infrastructure will then become an obstacle to the natural drainage of waters in the Muscatine Island area."
Ostergren wrote that the city and county have "serious concerns" about the trustees' financial management and claim they have not taxed the district enough to cover operating costs.
"Despite the imminent shutdown of the district, the trustees have refused to increase their levy for the next fiscal year to bring in enough money to pay all of their expenses," the statement read. "The trustees have not set aside any money for an emergency fund to pay increased costs during high-water events like we are experiencing now. The trustees have also not set aside any monies to pay for the replacement of the pumping station infrastructure as it ages."
If the trustees refuse to work with the city and county, Ostergren wrote: "the city and county will take all legal measures available to protect the property and lives of area residents."
At a Wednesday meeting, officials announced that state and federal assistance may be available to the drainage district and other public agencies in Louisa County.
