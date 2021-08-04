 Skip to main content
Muscatine Sister Cities invites residents to ring bells for 76 years of peace with Japan
Muscatine Sister Cities invites residents to ring bells for 76 years of peace with Japan

On Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., Muscatine Sister Cities, in coordination with Ichikawamisato Sister Cities will once again be holding a bell ringing at Susan Clark Junior High to celebrate several decades of peace with Japan and to reflect on the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — Despite an ongoing pandemic, Muscatine Sister Cities held a bell ringing in 2020 to celebrate 75 years of peace with Japan.

The group will hold another bell ringing this year in the hopes of making this an annual local tradition.

This bell ringing will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in front of Susan Clark Junior High. Those who wish to participate are asked to bring bells of any size and style to ring. 

On Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, during World War II the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.  

To remember this moment in history and celebrate the peace that followed, the Japan Community from Sister Cities International originally came up with the idea last year to mark the milestone anniversary, Muscatine Sister Cities president John Dabeet said. 

For Muscatine, this event is not only done in solidarity with the two Japanese cities that were hit with atomic bombs, but also Ichikawamisato, one of Muscatine's several sister cities. Dabeet said this is one of the main reasons why Muscatine Sister Cities will try and continue holding this event each year.

“We felt that such an event is very important in promoting peace, harmony and understanding between our two communities — Muscatine and Ichikawamisato,” Dabeet said.

The event will still be in-person, but a Zoom element was added so people from Ichikawamisato could participate and get a chance to meet Muscatine residents.

“We also decided to engage students in this event,” Dabeet said.

Following the ringing of the bells at 7 p.m., Dabeet, along with the head of the Ichikawamisato Sister City program will say a few words. Then, students from both Muscatine and Ichikawamisato will have the chance to talk with each other.

“I have been meeting with (the students) in the past month at least three to four times via Zoom to put together this plan,” Dabeet said. “It’ll be an opportunity for us to commemorate a sad occasion that happened 76 years ago and move forward together, mending bridges of peace and understanding between all of us. I really invite everybody in Muscatine to participate.”

For those who wish to participate but are unable to attend in-person, contact Dabeet at 563-554-1353 or at johndabeet@gmail.com to receive Zoom information for the event.

