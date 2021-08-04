Muscatine Sister Cities invites residents to ring bells for 76 years of peace with Japan

MUSCATINE — Despite an ongoing pandemic, Muscatine Sister Cities held a bell ringing in 2020 to celebrate 75 years of peace with Japan.

The group will hold another bell ringing this year in the hopes of making this an annual local tradition.

This bell ringing will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in front of Susan Clark Junior High. Those who wish to participate are asked to bring bells of any size and style to ring.

On Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, during World War II the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

To remember this moment in history and celebrate the peace that followed, the Japan Community from Sister Cities International originally came up with the idea last year to mark the milestone anniversary, Muscatine Sister Cities president John Dabeet said.

For Muscatine, this event is not only done in solidarity with the two Japanese cities that were hit with atomic bombs, but also Ichikawamisato, one of Muscatine's several sister cities. Dabeet said this is one of the main reasons why Muscatine Sister Cities will try and continue holding this event each year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}