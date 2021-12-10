Muscatine Sister Cities president honored with award at Palestinian conference

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community College professor and Muscatine Sister Cities President John Dabeet was recognized last month for his work, becoming the first recipient of a brand new award.

On Nov. 29, Dabeet was invited to participate in the Self-Liberation Conference for Palestinians by Dr. Ramzi Odeh. This conference was sponsored by Jerusalem Open University under the auspices of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“This was the first time that I had received an invitation to participate in this conference, so I felt really honored to receive one,” Dabeet said.

At the end of the conference, Dabeet received the first-ever Palestinian President Award for Supporting Academic Diplomacy, created this year.

“It was a big honor,” Dabeet said. “But when I do whatever I do, I don’t do it expecting anything. (The things I do) come out of my heart. I try my best to change things for the better worldwide… but I don’t do things for anything in return. But obviously in that moment I felt truly honored and truly humbled to accept that award, and I felt that the work that we are doing in the U.S. as organizations and individuals towards changing the U.S.’s policy towards Palestine is extremely important.”