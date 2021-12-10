Muscatine Sister Cities president honored with award at Palestinian conference

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community College professor and Muscatine Sister Cities President John Dabeet was recognized last month for his work, becoming the first recipient of a brand new award.
On Nov. 29, Dabeet was invited to participate in the Self-Liberation Conference for Palestinians by Dr. Ramzi Odeh. This conference was sponsored by Jerusalem Open University under the auspices of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
“This was the first time that I had received an invitation to participate in this conference, so I felt really honored to receive one,” Dabeet said.
At the end of the conference, Dabeet received the first-ever Palestinian President Award for Supporting Academic Diplomacy, created this year.
“It was a big honor,” Dabeet said. “But when I do whatever I do, I don’t do it expecting anything. (The things I do) come out of my heart. I try my best to change things for the better worldwide… but I don’t do things for anything in return. But obviously in that moment I felt truly honored and truly humbled to accept that award, and I felt that the work that we are doing in the U.S. as organizations and individuals towards changing the U.S.’s policy towards Palestine is extremely important.”
Attending through Zoom, Dabeet presented a research paper focused on academic diplomacy and the work of Palestinian-American individuals and organizations within the United States, as well as the role they play in changing the U.S.’s foreign policy towards Palestine.
Dabeet also had the opportunity to speak with others in his field who attended the conference. Several other ambassadors and members of the Palestinian government, including President Abbas, also gave speeches during the event.
Dabeet wants to use his platform to encourage others to read more about Palestine and the situation currently happening within Palestine.
“I’m always available to answer anyone’s questions,” he said. “Engaging in promoting peace and justice in the particular area of the world is becoming extremely important. It’s very important to promote justice and peace for people who have been under a military occupation for the longest time. I think it’s important for people to start recognizing the importance of achieving peace, justice and freedom in that part of the world — for Palestinians and for other people in that region.”