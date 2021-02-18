Muscatine Sister Cities to hold virtual conference with Liberian delegates

MUSCATINE – As part of its 35th year anniversary of citizen diplomacy, Muscatine Sister Cities will be holding a special event every month. This month, Muscatine will highlight the relationship between Muscatine and Liberia with a Zoom event.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, the ambassadors from both cities will host the Zoom meeting that will allow people from each city to virtually meet face to face. Anyone interested in attending the event is welcome. To connect to Zoom go online to https://zoom.us/join and then enter 408-974-035. A recording of the program will be available afterward at muscatinesistercities.com.
“We have a strong community here in Muscatine from Liberia and we have been working with them to establish a new sister city relationship between Muscatine and a city in Liberia.” Muscatine Sister Cities president John Dabeet said. He said Alexander Clark of Muscatine served as the ambassador to Liberia.
Muscatine Sister Cities member Dan Clark wrote on the group’s Facebook page “In 1890 President Benjamin Harrison appointed the Hon. Alexander Clark of Muscatine to serve as Minister Resident and Consul General of the US in Liberia, the West African nation founded by former slaves relocated there by the American "colonization" movement. Clark was a vocal opponent of colonization but still he lobbied for the appointment and embraced the danger. He died after serving less than a year. Fast forward to the 1950s. The Muscatine-based Stanley Engineering firm undertook its first international projects in Liberia and extended the connection for many years. One direct outcome was a flow of Liberian immigration to Muscatine. Today those residents number in the hundreds, and their initiative is leading to the forthcoming adoption of our next sister city partnership.”
Dabeet said that the Muscatine Sister Cities Board has already approved entering the relationship with Liberia, but due to the COVID-19 health crisis it can’t be finalized.
During the Zoom meeting, Dabeet said, there will be a discussion about Clark’s ambassadorship, the reasons Sister Cities chose to establish the relationship with Liberia, and will hear from a delegation from Liberia. There will also be a discussion highlighting ideas on how the relationship can be improved in the future.
Dabeet said delegates from Muscatine will visit Liberia and delegates from Liberia will visit Muscatine as soon as it is safe.
Muscatine Sister Cities is one of the most active Sister City programs in Iowa, Dabeet said. Dabeet, also a member of the Sister Cities Iowa board and the Sister Cities International board, said the mission of Sister Cities is to “build bridges of peace and understanding among people of different nations.” Sister Cities International was founded by Pres. Dwight David Eisenhower in 1956 to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation.
Currently, Muscatine Sister Cities has relations with nine other cities. This includes Kislovodsk, Russia; Drohobych, Ukraine; Ichikawamisato, Japan; Lomza, Poland; Zhengding, China; Ludwigslust, Germany; Parana/Crespo, Argentina; and Ramallah, Palestine. The group is also working on a new relationship with Bahn City, Liberia.