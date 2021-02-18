Muscatine Sister Cities to hold virtual conference with Liberian delegates

MUSCATINE – As part of its 35th year anniversary of citizen diplomacy, Muscatine Sister Cities will be holding a special event every month. This month, Muscatine will highlight the relationship between Muscatine and Liberia with a Zoom event.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, the ambassadors from both cities will host the Zoom meeting that will allow people from each city to virtually meet face to face. Anyone interested in attending the event is welcome. To connect to Zoom go online to https://zoom.us/join and then enter 408-974-035. A recording of the program will be available afterward at muscatinesistercities.com.

“We have a strong community here in Muscatine from Liberia and we have been working with them to establish a new sister city relationship between Muscatine and a city in Liberia.” Muscatine Sister Cities president John Dabeet said. He said Alexander Clark of Muscatine served as the ambassador to Liberia.