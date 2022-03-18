Muscatine Sister Cities to take part in U.S.-Palestine round table event

MUSCATINE — Since the 1990s — though it was only first recognized on a federal level in 2021 — April has been known as National Arab Heritage Month by the U.S.’s Arab American and Arabic-speaking populations.

In recognition of National Arab Heritage Month, Muscatine Sister Cities will take part in a special Sister Cities International round table event featuring four other American cities and five Palestinian sister cities, including Muscatine’s sister city, Ramallah.

The event will take place through Zoom and start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9. It is a public event, and residents will have the opportunity to join in on the Zoom call and listen to its presenters and featured guests.

“We are going to be celebrating the Palestinian heritage and its traditions throughout the entire U.S.-Palestinian Sister Cities network,” Muscatine Sister Cities President John Dabeet said. “We expect mayors and even some Palestinian ministers to be in attendance at this event.”

One of the featured guests at the round table will be Palestinian singer Maher Halabi. Since 1984, Halabi has released five albums, with many of his songs available online through his YouTube channel. Another part of the event will focus on Palestinian traditional dress. Maha Saca, director of Bethlehem’s Palestinian Heritage Center, will give a presentation on the subject.

“Back in Palestine, every city has a special traditional dress,” Dabeet explained, “and we identify people by what they wear, or by the different cross-stitches and embroidery that they use.”

For Dabeet, who not only is Palestinian but who has also served as the country’s representative for Sister Cities International, an event such as this is all the more meaningful for him to see, as well as to see others experience the event.

“It is important for people to participate in events like this one because it introduces them to the world and to new heritages and cultures,” Dabeet said. “Some people don’t travel outside the United States to experience other cultures, so Sister Cities provides us with the opportunity to learn and be exposed to other cultures.”

Dabeet also said he believed that the event would be successful based on previous virtual events between the U.S. and Palestine, and was looking forward to more Muscatine residents possibly getting involved with Sister Cities on a local level.

“This is our second meeting, but because it takes place in April, we decided to use this event to specifically highlight Palestinian heritage and tradition with whoever will be in attendance,” he said. “We are just trying to share aspects of Palestinian culture, because understanding the culture leads to better mutual respect.”

Before the event, Sister Cities International will release a Zoom link for the event. Residents can go to either Sister Cities’ Facebook page or reach out to Dabeet through his email at johndabeet@gmail.com for more information about this event.

