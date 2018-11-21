MUSCATINE — A unique spot in downtown Muscatine is prepared for the community to “shop small.”
"It means a lot," said The Wild Thing owner Megan Summitt of Small Business Saturday, the national shopping holiday held every year following Thanksgiving and Black Friday to encourage spending at small businesses.
The shop at 122 W. 2nd St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. It's always home to a collection of 20 different merchants each with their own booth selling everything from vintage and mid-century modern items to handmade arts and crafts. Shoppers can find antiques, collectibles, hand-painted signs, candles and jewelry.
Being a small business owner isn't easy, Summitt said. But the designated day helps because "everybody is coming out" where on any given day shoppers are friends and family.
Previously a vendor and now owner for two years, Summitt said there have been challenges including competing with big box stores and battling local construction.
“Not a lot of other shops are open at this time," she said of the downtown area currently. "Not a lot of people think about coming down.”
Supporting small businesses in the community, Summitt said, not only helps keep those businesses open, but it helps keep shop owners motivated. She thinks Saturday will have a good turnout, especially from younger shoppers.
"I think there's a shift in the younger generation waking up to realize they want to support small businesses," she said.
With people coming together to support local businesses, Summitt said she thinks Muscatine could have a "bustling downtown" again.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, last year on Small Business Saturday, Americans spent a combined $12 billion at independent neighborhood retailers and restaurants.
And that's good for Muscatine's local economy.
"Small business is the backbone of communities," said Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce President Greg Jenkins.
Most of the local jobs are in small businesses, he said. It's important to "give back to the community," through small business purchases "so those businesses can thrive," he added.
If shopping isn't quite in the budget, Summitt also encourages the community to stop by to browse.
"It's definitely a store for everybody," she said. "It's multigenerational."
Visitors may see something that their parents or grandparents had at their homes and find a "certain nostalgia," Summitt said.
Having many different people working in one space, Summitt said the business is "definitely a group effort." Each vendor has their own niche, she said, and helps out where they can.
"It's important," she said, "for me to build a community working together."
