Muscatine small businesses now have a new resource to turn to for support

MUSCATINE — Muscatine small businesses now have a new resource and services to turn to for support.

The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation announced in November that it would be giving the Iowa Center for Economic Success a three-year, $295,000 grant to help fund its expansion into Muscatine.

Five months later that effort is well underway.

First established in Des Moines, the Iowa Center focuses on offering support to local small businesses, including one-on-one counseling sessions or group classes, access to capital through loans reaching up to $50,000 and networking opportunities for its clients. Services that the Iowa Center will now begin to offer to Muscatine businesses.

"The individuals on my team in Des Moines have been doing fantastic work for the small business community and entrepreneurs for years, and I am so excited to help expand that mission to our area," said newly hired Client Services Coordinator Jordan Lloyd.

Lloyd, who owns a photography business, talked of her desire to help others who may also want to start a small business one day.

“I am such a cheerleader for anyone who is willing to take a leap of faith and turn their dreams into a living, and the Iowa Center is literally a resource to do just that,” she said. “They empower individuals with the tools, education, coaching and network to become a successful small business owner, which I hope to successfully extend to the Muscatine community in my new role.”

Charla Schafer, executive director of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, said Lloyd "brings connectivity, personality and skill that will be incredibly beneficial to the clients that she serves.”

In addition to the main Iowa Center office in Des Moines, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and Muscatine Community College will be working alongside the Iowa Center to help its staff establish connections within the community. Muscatine Community College is also providing the Iowa Center an office inside the MCC campus library as a place to meet with clients and offer classes.

“(The Muscatine location) is coming along really well, and we’re excited to be able to support the work that the Iowa Center does,” Schafer said.

Residents who want to reach out to Lloyd, or who wish to learn more about the Iowa Center’s services or its current job opportunities, can visit www.theiowacenter.org or call Lloyd directly at 515-283-0940.

