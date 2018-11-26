A snow emergency for the city of Muscatine began noon Sunday and will continue through noon Tuesday, according to information from the city.
Designated snow emergency routes will be cleared first. This includes snow ordinance routes, hospital access streets, school access routes, and transit emergency bus routes, according to the city. Streets will be fully cleared before other areas will be done.
Muscatine Police have begun enforcing restricted parking. Ticketing and towing vehicles will be done in coordination with Public Works. Enforcement begins at 8 a.m.
Streets with parking on both sides must alternate side of the street during a snow emergency, according to city code. Parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street only on odd numbered days, which will be Tuesday this week. Violators may be ticketed or towed at police discretion.
Parking on streets with one-sided parking is allowed on the even-numbered side on even days and on the odd-numbered side on odd days only.
City code also requires residents to clear sidewalks and steps.
For more information, visit the Snow and Ice Removal page on the city's website or call Public Works at 563-272-2506.
