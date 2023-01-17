Muscatine Soil and Conservation District to begin annual tree-selling fundraiser

MUSCATINE — Starting this week and running until March 15, the Muscatine County Soil and Water Conservation District will once again be offering various bareroot trees for sale.

In addition to providing the community with more trees, the annual fundraiser also helps support the conservation organization’s scholarship programs as well as educational programs and other community projects.

This year, some of the trees and plants that are up for sale include sweetshrub, red osier dogwood, American hazelnut, lilac, American plum, black walnut, red maple, swamp white oak, sugar maple, red oak, Norway spruce, white pine, white spruce, white cedar, and bald cypress.

“For the most part, the trees we’re selling are a native-type tree that goes well with our area’s climate,” Pam Coder from Muscatine Soil and Water Conservation said.

To buy a tree, submit an order at the Conservation District’s office, 3500 Oakview Drive, Suite A. These orders must be submitted and prepaid by March 15. The organization will also sell Plantskydd, a repellent available in both liquid and powder form that is meant to protect trees and other vegetation from animals such as rabbits or deer.

Order forms can either be picked up at the Soil and Water Conservation Office or the ISU Extension Service office, or can be requested over phone, 563-263-7944 ext. 3, or email at pam.coder@ia.nacdnet.net.