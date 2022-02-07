Muscatine songwriter Marcy Each to perform a free concert on Feb. 12

MUSCATINE — A local musician will return to her hometown for an early Valentine’s Day concert.

Guitarist and songwriter Marcy Each will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Church, 501 West Highway 61 Bypass in Muscatine. This is a free concert open to the public.

For several years, Each has pursued her passion as a songwriter. Her career started in 2009 after she won a competition with one of her songs. From there, she’s visited Nashville and produced more of her songs.

Each said she sees her songwriting as more of a “passionate hobby” and is more interested in writing songs than performing them.

“I just like writing songs in the hopes that other people will sing them and enjoy them,” Each said.

But Each still enjoys performing occasionally, usually putting on a concert each year. Previously in 2021, she performed in Cedar Rapids, where she currently lives.

“We had record cold temperatures that day, and so that combined with the pandemic meant that we didn’t have a lot of people come,” Each said.

But of the people who did come, a few were from Muscatine. When they approached her about performing in her old hometown, Each agreed.

Each specializes in roots music, also known as Americana – a genre that’s a mix of jazz, country, bluegrass, and folk. Each will also be performing with her sisters, Holly Bodin and Rachel Roeth, during the upcoming concert.

“Some of the songs will be love songs people have heard a million times, and some of them will be brand new songs that I’ve written – fun, hope-filled songs that I think everybody wants and needs to hear right now,” Each said.

Each said she was looking forward to being in her hometown again. Many of her songs were inspired by people in Muscatine and small-town life, as well as the themes of caring for and loving one another.

“I love the people in Muscatine," she said. "I love the community, it was a great place to grow up. I feel very loved there, and I want to show my love by sharing my music."

