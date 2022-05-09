Muscatine Special Olympics athletes to compete in national games next month

MUSCATINE — Every four years, Special Olympics USA holds its national games, giving its athletes the chance to compete in front of the entire country. This year, several Muscatine athletes will experience the event.

Special Olympics Muscatine, in coordination with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, held its Torch Run on Monday, May 9, to kick off its summer season. Within the next month, Muscatine athletes will get the chance to participate in both the Iowa Summer Special Olympics May 19-21 in Ames and the Special Olympics USA Games June 4-11 in Orlando, Fla., with its opening ceremony airing on ESPN.

“The National Games are always really big because you get large teams from all 50 states,” Special Olympics Muscatine Interim Director and head coach Tim Atkins said. “It’s a special thing because you have to qualify by going through the state process, winning Gold at the district and state levels, which our team did in the year prior to the selection process. It’s a real honor, and I’m really proud of everybody.”

Competing in this year’s national games as part of Team Iowa is a 10-person flag football team. Also competing are an assistant coach and runner Nathan Paulsen and swimmer Adam Rininger.

“There are some great things for athletes at the national level for health checks and other amenities in the Athletes Village, where they’ll have time to interact and integrate, having new experiences,” Atkins said.

Tracey Rininger, Adam’s mother, said it was an amazing feeling to see her son compete at the highest level.

“(Adam) has worked hard," she said. "(Going to nationals) is a goal he’s been wanting to reach.”

She pointed out how Muscatine Special Olympics had provided an opportunity for Adam to compete in the sports that he loves — swimming, softball, basketball and track — in a more inclusive and supportive environment.

“He started participating in the Special Olympics when he was 12. He’ll be 22 this summer, and it’s given him a chance to make friends and a chance to excel,” she said. “It’s his social outlet, his exercise — it’s everything.”

In order to celebrate the achievements of this year’s athletes while also wishing them good luck at nationals, Special Olympics Muscatine is inviting the public to join them from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 27 at Fuller Park for a send-off party.

“Everybody is so excited, especially the parents,” Tracey Rininger said. “When your kid is diagnosed, you kind of have this moment of ‘oh no, what is the future going to be like for my child?’ And then they get this opportunity to go to Nationals in Florida where they get to represent their state, and it’s just an awesome feeling as a parent to see that. We’re incredibly proud and excited to go down to Florida.”

She also appreciated the support that is often shown to Special Olympics athletes from the city and its residents.

“Muscatine is incredibly supportive of the Special Olympics," she said, "it’s just amazing to see.”

Atkins, who thanked the community for its support, said: “Our athletes are a pretty tight community, but we’re also really well-integrated into our community. A lot of people know our athletes since they work and live in the community, and that type of integration leads to something like having a going away party where they can be celebrated while also feeling like they’re with friends.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.