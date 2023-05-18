This year's Special Olympics Torch Ride, the 22nd annual event, set a fundraising record of more than $22,300.

The Torch Ride, hosted by Special Olympics Muscatine, in coordination with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, was held on May 15.

In addition to kicking off the summer Olympics season, with many Muscatine athletes having the opportunity to attend the State Summer Games in Ames at the end of the month, the event also celebrates the conclusion of Sheriff Office’s donation drive. This year, the fundraiser was able to bring in $22,325.83, the largest amount that the event has seen so far.

“It feels great and exciting to be able to raise a record amount of funds for our local Special Olympics,” Willie Leza of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said. “It was a combination of the generosity and community spirit of our donors that contributed to this excellent turnout.”

According to Leza, several donors have continued to help out with the cause, including Ripley’s Affordable Housing, Daufeldt Transport, Kent Corporation and Kelly HVAC. The fundraiser also saw some new donors, such as Monica’s Taqueria, Musco Sports Lighting, Pearl City Chiropractic, All American Diner and Optimae Life Services.

This year’s Platinum-level donors included El Olmito Restaurant, Great River Tire & Service, Muscatine Family Restaurant, Salvatore’s by Papa Reno and Family, Tee’s Ice Cream & Burgers, Dan’s H&C, Ed Morse Auto Group, A&G Products and Semper Fi Public Adjusters. All Platinum-level donors get to have their business image and name on the official 2023 Torch Run T-shirt as well as on a banner that hangs up all year long at the YMCA when it isn’t being taken to local Special Olympic events.

“Every year we have businesses and individuals reach out to us that want to donate,” Leza said as he emphasized his gratitude for those who wanted to help with the cause.

This included the team at MidWest One Bank-Oakview North Office for counting all the donations received through the fundraiser’s coin jars as well as A Guy & A Grill Catering for sponsoring the Torch Ride’s lunch.

“Raising money for Muscatine Special Olympics is important for us here at the sheriff’s office because the athletes that it directly affects are our neighbors and friends that we live and interact with,” he continued.

Leza went on to say that while the Special Olympics does focus on allowing individuals with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to play sports, he noted that the program is also able to offer these athletes a chance to develop skills that can then translate into social relationships and employment opportunities.

“I took over Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising from Sheriff Quinn Riess in 2016, and I can safely say that it is one of the most important community organizations to him personally and to our office as a whole,” Leza said.

Although the fundraiser has mostly concluded, Leza shared that he and his team are already thinking of ideas for next year’s campaign. In the meantime, donations are still coming in through the mail, and anyone who still wishes to donate can do so by either emailing Leza at willie.leza@muscatinecountyiowa.gov or contacting Tim Atkins at the Muscatine YMCA.

“There are events all year-round that require funding so a donation at any time is greatly appreciated,” Leza said.

In addition to members of the County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Muscatine Police Department and the Iowa Special Olympics state office also joined local athletes on their ride through downtown, enjoying each other’s company as they celebrated another successful year. To learn more about Special Olympics Muscatine, visit https://www.muscatiney.org/specialolympics/.

