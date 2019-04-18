MUSCATINE –If ever a Muscatine resident wanted to get rid of junk on their property or clean up their yard, next week may be the best time to do it.
As the city reminded us with a release recently, Spring Cleanup Week arrives next week in Muscatine. The annual event is an opportunity for local residents to dispose of specific unwanted items (listed below) in addition to the three free pickups each household has every year.
The Muscatine City Council designated Muscatine Spring Cleanup Week 2019 as the week of April 22-26, during its regularly scheduled meeting April 4.
The week offers residents of Muscatine and Fruitland the opportunity to dispose of bulky items at no charge with collection on the same day as residents’ garbage collection.
Solid Waste Manager David Popp reminds residents that, excluding tires and electronics, anything left curbside on the residents’ collection day will be taken to the Muscatine Recycling & Transfer Station (MRCTS).
“If it is something that you want to keep, please move it away from the curb and close to your residence,” Popp said. “Whether it is a portable basketball goal, trash cans, or anything else that you want to keep, move it away from the curb.”
Tires and electronics are NOT to be left curbside, Popp noted, but can be taken to the MRCTS for disposal. Tires can be dropped off at MRCTS May 6-11 while electronics can be taken May 13-18. Residents could receive a citation from the City if these items are left in the boulevard.
The Department of Public Works will collect unwanted items and take them to MRCTS for disposal. Residents are asked to place all bulky, unwanted items out the night before the residents regular refuse collection day or by 5 a.m. on the collection day. Businesses are not eligible for this service.
Residents are asked to not place items in the boulevards early or place items curbside after their collection day next week unless they have called MRCTS for one of the free pickups they are offered each year (three per calendar year).
Among the items accepted for residential curbside pickup are large items (furniture, dismantled swing sets, building material) not to exceed a pick up load measuring 8-feet by 4-feet by 2-feet, and up to two appliances excluding camper refrigerators and camper air conditioning units. Standard refrigerators and freezers need to have the doors removed for safety. Small items, such as household decorations, are requested to be bagged.
Mattresses are also to be bagged if residents place them curbside or taken them to MRCTS for disposal. Popp said that bags are available at the Transfer Station or residents can use the bag their new mattress came in.
“It is a lot safer for our crews if mattresses are placed in plastic bags,” Popp said.
Yard waste must be in city of Muscatine yard-waste bags. Brush tied in bundles no larger than 18 inches in diameter and four feet in length will also be picked up.
Items that will not be accepted for Spring Cleanup curbside pickup include torn down buildings (such as garages), car bodies, large trees or stumps, concrete (which can be dropped off at the Public Works yard on Washington Street for no cost), paint and other hazardous chemicals (accepted at MRCTS at no cost year round), and motor oil and antifreeze (accepted at MRCTS for no cost year round).
Camper refrigerators and camper air conditioners are accepted at MRCTS for a fee.
Car and/or light truck tires (maximum of four) without rims, electronic waste items (maximum three) items including TVs, computers, or items with circuit boards, and propane gas tanks are accepted at MRCTS all year for a fee with proof of residency (driver’s license, photo ID, or piece of mail with name and address on it).
The free tire drop-off week will be May 6-11. The free electronics drop-off week will be May 13-18. Drop-off site for both is MRCTS. Tires and electronic waste will not be picked up curbside.
The Recycling Center and Transfer Station is open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
For a schedule of fees, visit http://www.muscatineiowa.gov/245/Transfer-Station-Fees.
