Muscatine staff member wins iJAG Eastern Iowa Outstanding Specialist award

MUSCATINE – For students, some of their most important resources in school aren’t just the programs that focus on helping them develop skills, but the people who help run those programs.

This week, iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates) announced this year’s iJAG Eastern Iowa Specialist of the Year, sharing that it was none other than Muscatine High School’s Miranda Durham.

According to Yen Dao, Program Manager for iJAG, the nominees for this award are chosen by their manager, with there being one iJAG specialist chosen for both the Eastern and Western side of the state.

“(Durham) was chosen based on her outstanding job performance and being able to step in to help wherever needed when mentoring new specialists,” Dao said. “She is deserving of the Outstanding Specialist award because she goes above and beyond what is expected of her.”

As an iJAG Specialist, some of Durham’s duties include interacting with students who are a part of a credit elective class provided by the national iJAG Network, helping these students master the seven essential constructs for success, and working with students to improve their grades and attendance. iJAG Specialists also take the time to identify the interests of these students in the hopes of planning their career pathways and assisting with their post-secondary placement, in addition to using a “trauma-informed care approach” to provide these students with a safe mentorship.

“(Durham) has excellent work ethic, the ability to plan and organize her day, and a deep commitment to iJAG,” Dao continued. “She has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the iJAG programs in the Muscatine district since the beginning and is the reason why we are able to add another program at the Junior High this fall. We are lucky to have her!”

Terry Hogenson, Principal for Muscatine High School, shared similar sentiments, stating that he felt Durham’s award was well deserved. As such, both he and the rest of the staff at MHS were “extremely pleased” when they heard that she received this honor.

“(Durham) fully deserves her recognition… She goes above and beyond the call of duty for her students and our school,” Hogenson said. “From the moment she was hired at MHS, she established herself as a valued member of our educational community. She is caring, dedicated and professional, holding her students as well as herself to high levels of accountability. Students don’t slip through the cracks when they are under her care and guidance.”

When asked how it felt to receive this award, Durham said that she felt incredibly honored to have been chosen. “My peers are incredibly talented, committed and hardworking educators who give their best each day to ensure our students are learning and thriving, so I know it was a difficult decision. I truly love what I do, but it is always a great feeling to see your efforts recognized.”

Looking back on her career with iJAG, Durham explained that she had started the program four years ago, originally focusing on 9th and 10th graders. Since then, the program has expanded to include all high school students. With the new middle school program being established for the 2022-2023 school year, Durham said she hopes to support even more students with it.

“I was fortunate enough to get to participate in graduation as faculty this past May and cheer on some of my very first semester students as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas at the end of their high school journey. Being able to share in milestone moments like those and watch them go out into the world to do great things is a truly amazing feeling,” she said.

Durham also took the time to mention the sense of community she feels within her school district, appreciating the support and guidance that Muscatine’s administration provides and seeing that support as one of the main reasons why the Muscatine iJAG program is so successful.

“Everyone here truly care about the students, the school and the community as a whole – and that can be rare in the world today,” she said. “iJAG allows me the chance to work within that system to teach important life skills, build relationships with my students and watch them grow and succeed, which is the most meaningful part of my work. I look forward to continuing to teach, mentor and be there for my students as the person I wish was there for me when I was young.”