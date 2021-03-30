Muscatine still in preliminary stages of planning for federal funds

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city has not received the funding yet, Broderson said. Muscatine’s payment will be sent to the state, which will have 30 days to distribute the money to local governments. The money will be paid in two installments, with the second installment due within a year of the first.

City administrator Carol Webb and city finance director Nancy Lueck are working on the provisions of the funding. Lueck has previously said that the wording of the legislation “opens the door to many questions.” She expects the federal government to provide more information on how the money can be used.

Over several months, the council heard status reports on how the COVID-19 health crisis had been impacting the city financially. Hardest hit were revenues from the hotel/motel tax and the city parks department. Still, the city continued offering most services and the council addressed the issues by deferring hiring new employees and postponing infrastructure work.

Broderson said once the rules are in place the city staff would bring recommendations for the use of the money to the city council for consideration. There is no discussion of the funding on a meeting agenda yet. During a recent City Council meeting, member Kelcey Brackett said he hoped the city could do something to aid small business with the funding.