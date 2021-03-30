Muscatine stll in preliminary stages of planning for federal funds

MUSCATINE – While the City of Muscatine has learned it will receive $3.28 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the plans on how to use the money seem to be something the Muscatine City Council would rather do right than quickly. They remain in the preliminary phases of planning.
Mayor Diana Broderson said Tuesday that city officials are still looking into what the money can be used for, and also what it can’t be used for before working on a plan to present to the council. Broderson said with a deadline of 2024 to spend the funds there is no big hurry to determine what uses the money will go toward. She said city officials are regularly attending Zoom meetings with other entities also getting funding as well as the Iowa League of Cities to determine possible uses.
“We haven’t really gotten there yet," Broderson said. “One thing we have decided is that we want to spend the money on something that would be a one-time spend because you wouldn’t want to have an ongoing expense for a one-time revenue.”
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion package that will provide $1,400 to qualified Americans, offer enhanced unemployment benefits, and send money to city, county and state governments to help with expenses due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The legislation also includes funding for education, rental assistance and transit. Funding was determined using a modified Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) formula.
The city has not received the funding yet, Broderson said. Muscatine’s payment will be sent to the state, which will have 30 days to distribute the money to local governments. The money will be paid in two installments, with the second installment due within a year of the first.
City administrator Carol Webb and city finance director Nancy Lueck are working on the provisions of the funding. Lueck has previously said that the wording of the legislation “opens the door to many questions.” She expects the federal government to provide more information on how the money can be used.
Over several months, the council heard status reports on how the COVID-19 health crisis had been impacting the city financially. Hardest hit were revenues from the hotel/motel tax and the city parks department. Still, the city continued offering most services and the council addressed the issues by deferring hiring new employees and postponing infrastructure work.
Broderson said once the rules are in place the city staff would bring recommendations for the use of the money to the city council for consideration. There is no discussion of the funding on a meeting agenda yet. During a recent City Council meeting, member Kelcey Brackett said he hoped the city could do something to aid small business with the funding.
Any decision regarding the use of the fund would be made in public, Broderson stressed. She said the council would inform the public of any ideas that it has and offer a chance for public feedback.
“We are certainly making sure we look at everything and take our time – we have plenty of time – and make sure we manage it appropriately for the taxpayers,” Broderson said. “It is not like anything that is happening overnight. No one has the money anywhere. It is something you have to sit down and discuss and plan.”