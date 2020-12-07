Muscatine storage building declared total loss after late night fire

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Fire Department was not able to save a storage building at 2357 Sampson Street that caught fire late Sunday night, saying the $11,600 building and its contents are a total loss. No one was reportedly in the building at the time of the fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, at about 11:30 p.m. the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident who reported smelling smoke. Fire units were heading to the area for a fire investigation when the call of the building on fire came in and additional units joined to fight the fire. Fruitland Fire Department was automatically called for mutual aid. About 18 firefighters fought the fire and members of the Muscatine Police Department provided traffic control.

“There was smoke throughout the building,” Hartman said. “The fire grew quite a bit and there was a collapse about 15 minutes after they arrived.”