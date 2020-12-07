Muscatine storage building declared total loss after late night fire

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Fire Department was not able to save a storage building at 2357 Sampson Street that caught fire late Sunday night, saying the $11,600 building and its contents are a total loss. No one was reportedly in the building at the time of the fire.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, at about 11:30 p.m. the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident who reported smelling smoke. Fire units were heading to the area for a fire investigation when the call of the building on fire came in and additional units joined to fight the fire. Fruitland Fire Department was automatically called for mutual aid. About 18 firefighters fought the fire and members of the Muscatine Police Department provided traffic control.
“There was smoke throughout the building,” Hartman said. “The fire grew quite a bit and there was a collapse about 15 minutes after they arrived.”
After the building collapsed it took about an hour for fire crews to bring the fire under control. An end loader was used to push the debris into a pile to be extinguished. Hartman said he did not know what the contents of the building were. He said with a collapse, it is hard for firefighters to reach flames underneath the rubble. The main firefighting units worked until 3:30 a.m., with some of the firefighters remaining on scene until a fire investigation team arrived later in the morning.
The building was a tin storage building that is in a storage facility with many other such buildings. There is no report of any of the other buildings sustaining damage from the fire. An on-scene investigation done Monday morning did not determine a cause of the fire.
Hartman said the building was owned by Greg Johnston. It is unknown if the building was insured.
He warns building owners this time of year is a time when structure fires become more common.
“Typically when the weather starts getting cold we will see an increase in fire calls,” Hartman said. “A lot of it is people are starting to stay inside and using a lot of their heating equipment – space heaters – and along with that extension cords, which can be a big cause of fires.”
He said extension cords can heat up and catch fire over time.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Hartman at (563) 263-9233.
