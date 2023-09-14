Muscatine will close the 100 block of West 3rd Street between Iowa Avenue and the entrance to the Clark House parking lot to all traffic indefinitely, following the closure of the Welch Apartments.

In late August, Welch Apartments was closed due to concerns about the building’s structural integrity. Since then, its residents have been moved into temporary housing while its owner, the Richman Group, consults with a structural engineer about the next steps regarding any sort of repairs.

Additionally, two MuscaBus routes will change to go around the road closure. The Yellow Route will travel down Iowa and turn left on 4th Street to Sycamore and then on to City Hall. The Blue Route will travel down 3rd Street, turn left on Chestnut to 4th Street, then to Sycamore and then to City Hall.

Prior to this decision, the city had already closed the sidewalk near the area. Kevin Jenison, city communications manager, said the decision was proactive.

“We are still waiting to hear exactly what the plan is for the building from the owners. But we did think it would be prudent to go ahead and block off that portion of the street just to protect any vehicles that might be driving by, in case a brick or two may fall,” Jenison said. “We just don’t want anybody to be hurt.”

As for why it was only the 3rd Street side that was closed, Jenison explained, “The area that (the owners) are watching is more on the 3rd Street side towards the back of the building. The preliminary discussions have indicated that the front of the building on the Iowa Avenue side is pretty stable.”

He then added that he doesn’t currently believe that the building could collapse any time soon, stating that there doesn’t seem to be any immediate danger and emphasizing that the building was being watched on a daily basis by inspectors from the city’s community development department.

“I think we’re still kind of far off from that possibility (of collapse),” Jenison said. “We’re waiting for the structural engineer’s report, and (the building owners) still have a game plan to shore up the structure so that they can at least get in and do some additional investigation while at the same time remove the belongings of the residents.”

Once the Richman Group has a better idea of the status of the Welch building and what the plans are for the building, the city plans to then modify the current street and sidewalk closures within the area, potentially opening up one or both lanes depending on safety and on how much space is needed for repairs.

“It’s important for people to understand that we (the city) and the owners have been very proactive in securing this building and taking the right steps with it,” Jenison added. “We’d love nothing better than to see a plan come forward where they can renovate the building and keep it, so we’re just sitting here with our fingers crossed and hoping for the best.”

Jenison then encouraged local building owners, both in and outside of the downtown area, to continue doing regular inspections and to always report any concerns to the Community Development department.

The Muscatine Journal reached out to the Richman Group for further comments about its plans and the status of the structural engineer’s report but did not receive any reply at the time of printing.