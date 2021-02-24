Muscatine street crews begin repairing winter street damages

MUSCATINE — Even though the area only recently warmed up from sub-zero temperatures, the city of Muscatine's public works department is getting an early start filling potholes.
On Wednesday, crews were out with dump trucks full of hot asphalt mix to deal with the worst of the potholes created during the harsh winter. Because the weather has not completely warmed up, many potholes are full of water, creating the need for crews to use air pumps to blow the water out and propane torches to dry them before the hot mix is used for fill.
Muscatine communications director Kevin Jenison warned motorists to take care driving on streets with water on them, as this can make potholes difficult to see. He said he is uncertain if the pothole problem is worse this this year than in previous years.
“They are everywhere,” Jenison said. “This has been a very unusual winter as far as snow pack is concerned. We had that stretch of very cold temperatures. The freezing and thawing effect may have been worse than in previous years. It’s a matter of concern.”
Jenison said although fighting potholes is harder coming out of winter, it is a year-round task for street crews. The temperature isn’t really warm, but public works felt that given the number of complaints about potholes, it needed to go out and begin work.
The reason potholes form on streets is simple and complicated at the same time, Jenison explained. They are created when ground water gets underneath the pavement and freezes, causing it to expand, he said. This causes the pavement to bend or crack. When the ice melts, the pavement contracts, causing it to weaken. The more freezing and thawing that occurs, the more bending or cracking happens. Jenison also said traffic driving on weakened pavement causes it to further break down. The more pavement is broken down, the more water gets in and the more freezing and thawing impacts it.
People wishing to report potholes can contact the Muscatine Department of Public Works at 563-263-8933. Jenison said the larger potholes are of greater concern than the smaller ones.
“Even though we are out and about driving the streets, we may not see everything,” Jenison said. “We ask for the public to get that information to us.”
The city is considering developing an email address specifically for potholes that will be included on the city’s website.
“It’s a never-ending task,” Jenison said. “The more you fix, the more you discover.”