Muscatine street crews begin repairing winter street damages

MUSCATINE — Even though the area only recently warmed up from sub-zero temperatures, the city of Muscatine's public works department is getting an early start filling potholes.

On Wednesday, crews were out with dump trucks full of hot asphalt mix to deal with the worst of the potholes created during the harsh winter. Because the weather has not completely warmed up, many potholes are full of water, creating the need for crews to use air pumps to blow the water out and propane torches to dry them before the hot mix is used for fill.

Muscatine communications director Kevin Jenison warned motorists to take care driving on streets with water on them, as this can make potholes difficult to see. He said he is uncertain if the pothole problem is worse this this year than in previous years.

“They are everywhere,” Jenison said. “This has been a very unusual winter as far as snow pack is concerned. We had that stretch of very cold temperatures. The freezing and thawing effect may have been worse than in previous years. It’s a matter of concern.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jenison said although fighting potholes is harder coming out of winter, it is a year-round task for street crews. The temperature isn’t really warm, but public works felt that given the number of complaints about potholes, it needed to go out and begin work.