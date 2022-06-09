Muscatine student and Pizza Ranch employee earns $2,000 scholarship

MUSCATINE — Pizza Ranch, in partnership with Coca-Cola, awards 10 $2,000 “Service from the Heart” scholarships every year to team members who are currently attending or planning to attend a post-secondary educational institution.

Among those selected from the 211 Pizza Ranch locations across the Midwest is Aidan See, the first Service from the Heart Scholarship winner from Muscatine. See has worked at Pizza Ranch for two years, balancing life between work and attending Muscatine High School.

“I was really thrilled when I heard that I won the scholarship,” See said. “Pizza Ranch was my first job, and it’s just been a great experience altogether. Finding out I won the scholarship just made all the hard work that I’ve done worth it.”

One of the Muscatine Pizza Ranch’s managers, Josh Marshall, shared in the excitement.

“She’s the first winner that we’ve had from our store,” Marshall said. “It was really cool to get that phone call about it; it almost brought us to tears. (See) is a great employee, and it’s just nice to see somebody from Muscatine get recognized.”

“Everyone was really supportive,” See said. “We’re all just a big work family.”

See plans on attending Muscatine Community College to earn her associate degree while taking part in the college’s two-year health care program. From there, she hopes to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and possibly attend post-graduate school for optometry.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, besides being a student who plans on pursuing a post-secondary degree, the winners must also exemplify excellence in the classroom, be active in their community and be someone who “strives to live out the Pizza Ranch mission and vision every day.” That vision is to give every guest a legendary experience.

Winners also had to write an essay focused on her job at Pizza Ranch and what she’s learned through it, alongside an overview of the care, service and experience that she’s been able to provide both in the restaurant and to the community. One of the things See said she enjoyed the most about working at Pizza Ranch was how it allowed her to invest in her community, such as through donating unsold pizza to local food pantries or through hosting community events such as food drives and fundraisers.

“I just wrote about how this was not only a job to make money, but I got to connect with a bunch of people in our community as well,” she said.

In a public statement, Pizza Ranch founder and President Adrie Groeneweg explained the purpose of the scholarship.

“Our core values are built on supporting and improving the local communities we serve to help make the world a better place," Groeneweg said. "This scholarship program is one of the many ways that we strive to give back to our hard-working employees. We’re excited to fund a talented group of students that serve Pizza Ranch’s restaurants and communities while continuing to achieve their educational dreams.”

Since the start of the scholarship program, Pizza Ranch and Coca-Cola have been able to give out over $180,000 in grants to over 100 employees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.