This week, Muscatine High School is celebrating its homecoming with a variety of events and theme days both traditional and new. As such, residents and students alike are encouraged to celebrate the occasion and show their Muskie spirit in whatever ways they can.

This year, the overall Homecoming theme is the space-themed “Out of this World." Starting with Monday, Sept. 18, students are encouraged to dress as though they were taking part in a professional zoom call – with business attire on top and pajamas or casual wear on bottom. Then, that evening from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., the MHS stadium will be hosting a “Movie Under the Stars” event for students to enjoy.

For Tuesday, Sept. 19, the theme day will be “Age Day," with each class being assigned an age group that they will be encouraged to dress up as – from babies for the freshman class, to senior citizens for the senior class.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 20, students will have the opportunity to dress up the exact same as their friend for “Clone Day." That evening will also be the Powderpuff Football game, which will start at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 entry fee.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, students can celebrate by dressing up as either their favorite superhero or supervillain. Then at 6 p.m., it’ll be time for the big Homecoming parade, which will start at Grant Elementary School.

Afterwards, at the MHS stadium, guests can enjoy food trucks and a car smash fundraiser, with the price being $1 for each hit, prior to that evening’s coronation ceremony, where the school will crown this year’s Homecoming King and Queen. The 2023 Muscatine Homecoming Court consists of Grace Zorich, Avery Schroeder, Gabby Steele, Fiona Glynn, Anna Bode, Jovani Romo, Sawyer Zeck, Nathan Bovenkamp, Ty Cozad, and Anthony Ash.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the theme day will be Muskie Spirit, with students being encouraged to wear their purple and gold. Seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a Senior Wall Handprint as well as a Senior Walk to the Riverfront at 11 a.m. A pep rally will be held at 2 p.m., and that evening will be the big Homecoming football game.

Finally on Saturday, Sept. 23, Muscatine High School will be hosting its homecoming dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and will be sold during homecoming week. Guest Forms will also be available starting Sept. 18.

For more information on this and other upcoming MHS events, students and families can visit the Muscatine High School Facebook page.