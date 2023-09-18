Related to this story

Photos: 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade

Photos: 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade

Photos from the 2022 University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday. NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner and…

VIDEO: UNI Homecoming Parade

VIDEO: UNI Homecoming Parade

The 2022 University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday. NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner and his wife, B…

Artys wins third Food Truck Fight

Artys wins third Food Truck Fight

The 12th annual Food Truck Fight was held along the Muscatine riverfront Saturday afternoon. For the third year in a row Arty's Ice Cream and …