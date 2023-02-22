MUSCATINE — Across the state, many schools are celebrating FFA Week, including Muscatine High School, which was visited by FFA officers on Tuesday.

Emma Humphreys, a senior student and district officer from Columbus Junction, had the opportunity to speak with ag teacher Sam Paul’s class.

“This week, we attend a lot of different chapter visits where we do leadership and character activities,” Humphreys explained. “We really try to get the kids up and learning as we have them learn more about not only FFA but also themselves.”

She added that the visits are also meant to help kids become more interested in FFA in general. “We try to bring FFA to light and spread more information of what it is about. A lot of kids in these ag classes aren’t necessarily interested in it, but for those that are we allow them to learn more about it and for those that aren’t, we’re at least able to make them aware of FFA.”

When asked what she enjoyed most about being a district officer, Humphreys shared that because FFA was where she “found her fire”, she wants to use her status as an officer to help other students find their place in FFA. “That’s kind of my goal with these district visits,” she said. “That and just getting kids more aware (of FFA) and allowing them to have the same experience that I’ve had.”

Throughout the rest of the week, various FFA chapters around the state will continue celebrating FFA through their social media pages and through smaller events such as assemblies or donkey basketball, all while state and district FFA officers continue their chapter visits.

In the meantime, Muscatine FFA students are still celebrating their latest wins at their recent sub-district competition in Bellvue as their school prepares to host Districts in just two weeks.

According to the results posted on the Muscatine FFA Facebook page, the students who participated in the Conduct of Meetings competition – Kensley Paul, Mallory Bruhn, Andrew Franke, Saxby Stein, Azara Van Nice, Jack Zorich and Max Brendel – took home bronze.

Also taking bronze were the students who participated in Parliamentary Procedure: Cheyenne Mosier, Kacie Riess, Necoli Arceo, Anna Boyer and Trea Jones. Taking home 4th gold in Program of Activities: Elsie Lewis, Chale Lewis and Camden Furnas.

In Welding, the team took home 1st Gold and will be advancing. Individually, both Clayton Smith and Landon Castle took gold and will be advancing. In Creed, Eladiee Gaucin took 4th Gold and will be an Alternate at Districts. In Radio, Avery Schroeder took 1st Gold and will be advancing.

Chelsea Carlson took 2nd Gold in Manual Quiz and will be advancing, as will Bob Carver who took 3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking. Addison Weggen received silver in public speaking while Emily King took 2nd Gold in Job Interview and will be advancing, as will Ella Schroeder who took 1st Gold in Ag Sales.

“I thought (the experience at sub-districts) was very beneficial for me,” King said when asked for comments. “I’m just excited to take what I learned from this last contest and use it for Districts. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Schroeder agreed with these sentiments, adding, “We’re really excited because Districts is coming up, and we both get to advance, so we’ll see how we do there.”