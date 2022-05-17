Muscatine students invited to learn about engineering from Stanley Consultants members

MUSCATINE – Bridges made out of Popsicle sticks and other craft materials may just seem like kids’ stuff on the surface, but the members at Stanley Consultants know how much knowledge and testing goes into building any kind of bridge. Now, a small group of eighth graders knows this too.

On Tuesday, May 17, 20 students from Susan Clark Jr. High were invited to visit Stanley Consultants in Downtown Muscatine to learn about engineering through hands-on building and experimentation.

After receiving a brief overview of some of the bridge projects that Stanley Consultants has been involved in, the 20 students were asked to design and build a bridge out of various materials – including Popsicle sticks, balsa wood, aluminum foil, wax paper, tape, pipe cleaners, straw, rubber bands, string and hot glue. Each of these materials had a point value assigned to them, with the goal of the challenge being to build a strong bridge that could withstand a certain level of force while still keeping its cost low.

“You could build a bridge that’s half as strong as someone else’s, but could still win the challenge if its pounds-to-cost ration is better. We’re trying to encourage (the students) to find that balance,” Chris Hoffman, Manager of Organizational Effectiveness for Stanley Consultants said.

This was the first year that Stanley Consultants has coordinated with Susan Clark Jr. High on a “challenge day” such as this one, all in the name of supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M.) education within the community. Along with the engineering challenge, students also received a free lunch from Avenue Subs and had the chance to hear from several Stanley Consultant members about their various positions in the company.

“We’re very excited to be partnered up with Susan Clark Jr. High, and to be helping these eighth graders get even more excited about S.T.E.M.,” Hoffman said. “They’ve been taking Project: Lead the Way classes at their school, and we’re happy to have them here to show them what we do at Stanley, introduce them to our members and hopefully encourage them to pursue either S.T.E.M. careers directly or something that supports S.T.E.M. careers.”

Hoffman added that he and his team at Stanley Consultants hope that they can continue doing events such as these at least once a semester, perhaps even more frequently depending on their success. Although these future plans are still unclear, Hoffman still felt that the day was a successful one where students could learn bit-by-bit through receiving “incremental knowledge” as they work.

“As the students start to experiment and figure things out, I think that will open up their minds and show them that they can solve problems like these for a living,” Hoffman continued. “I suspect at the end of the challenge when they watch their bridge and other teams’ bridges get put to the test, they’ll learn a lot from seeing that and it’ll lessons that will stick with them.”

Stanley Consultants student interns Caleb Trosen and Ethan Mattes strongly agreed with these sentiments, having gone through similar experiences when they were in middle school where they learned how to use marshmallows and toothpicks as building materials.

“I remember when I did something like this, what I took away from it was that school isn’t just school. There can be fun things that you can learn and that you can take and apply to real life,” Mattes said. “Doing little engineering challenge was super beneficial (for me) in learning how I can take the things I’m learning in school and use them for useful things.”

“I would definitely stress the importance of projects and activities like these,” Trosen added. “If the school district didn’t try to implement them, I think it would it would be a lot harder for kids to try and explore their different possibilities. It was because of different things like these that I was able to figure out that I wanted to go into engineering.”

