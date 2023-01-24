Muscatine students perform at annual SEIBA Honor Band Festival

MUSCATINE — Muscatine students had the opportunity to take part in the annual SEIBA (Southeast Iowa Band Association) Honor Band Festival, Saturday in Iowa City.

Five students were selected from Susan Clark Jr. High: Naydelin Acuna, Natalie Clove, Garrick Fillmore, Colton Ineichen, and Garrett Bosten – while seven students were selected from Muscatine High School: Grace Kreitner, Tristan Reidel, Jayden Brooks, Ashton Heim, Lucas Zaehringer, Shiloh Morter, and Axl Harris-Sigafoose. All of these students auditioned on the first Saturday in January.

“The high school students prepare the same material as the students who audition for All-State in October. So, in some ways this is like a Southeast Iowa ‘all-state’,” MHS Band teacher Jeff Heid said.

“The students have to work so hard to gain admission, and many students fail to win the audition every year. We typically take up to 15 students to audition, so a good year for MHS would be three-to-four high school students accepted,” said Heid.

“To earn a spot in the band, students have to audition against the other students of the Southeast Iowa District,” Susan Clark Band teacher Jennifer Rosin explained. “They must prepare nine major scales plus the chromatic, and two etudes which they play for a judge. The top students in each section earn a spot in one of the two equal ensembles, and the two junior high honor bands make up the top 7th-8th grade musicians in the southeast district. It is quite an elite ensemble that plays at a very high level.”

Of the seven high school students that passed the initial audition, six were accepted into the concert ensemble while one student, Zaehringer, was accepted as the pianist for the Jazz Honor Band.

“This is exception since they will only take one student for that position, and you have to be absolutely exceptional,” Heid pointed out.

Of the middle school students, Clove was also recognized as the top baritone saxophone performer of the festival. Through this achievement, she was able to earn a spot in the All Iowa 8th Grade Honor Band, which will be held in Des Moines at the Iowa Bandmasters Association in May.

Once the audition process was completed, the selected students gathered at the University of Iowa School of Music on the day of the event, where they spent four and a half hours preparing and practicing the music they were given before then giving an evening concert to the public.

“It was awesome to see my students earn a spot in the band after watching the number of hours they spent preparing for their auditions,” Rosin said as she reflected on the event. “Watching them play with other outstanding musicians at the festival was so fun, and the leadership that they now are bringing back into our own bands makes me so proud of each of them!”