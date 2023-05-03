Thirty Muscatine students will have some help with their next steps in education thanks to scholarships from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust announced earlier this week.

The Excellence in Education award ceremony was held Monday at the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center. Honorees were 20 Muscatine High School seniors wo received $3,000 scholarships, 10 Susan Clark Junior High eighth-grade students who received $1,000 scholarships and six school staff members who received $500 each to go towards job-related expenses.

For over 25 years, the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust has funded these scholarships for graduating senior and current eighth-graders in order to further support education within its community. The staff awards are given to honor teachers, administrators and support staff who are seen as outstanding and who have made a significant impact in the lives of students.

In total, the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust gave out $73,000 in scholarships and awards.

The 2023 senior scholarship recipients included Aubrey Haney, Maggie Halloran, Nevaeh Stover, Vanessa Calderon, Kossi Akakpo, Isabelle Rosin, Maura Chalupa, Elizabeth Payne, Shelby O'Brien, Kily Castillo, Roberto Solis, Rebecca Potter, Ella Christopher, Maya Perez, Anahi Zumaya, Kenneth Krause-White, Jared Lopez, Gabriella Scott, Abigail Tiah, and Verenise Colmenero Carrillo.

At Susan Clark Jr. High, its scholarship recipients were William Moomey, Angelina Rojas, Leeland Canarr, Emilio Garcia-Fording, Ethan Johnson-Enriquez, Ethan Viner, Jacob Whitworth, Ivan Alvarado, Aubrianna Plank, and Jeanie Zuo.

The six staff members awarded at this year’s ceremony were McKinley kindergarten teacher Callie Pangburn, MHS social studies teacher Nick Stuart, Madison fifth grade teacher Ciara Dahlin, Special Education para-educator Jacque Young, MHS Security Liaison Bob Baillie, and MHS Building Aide (ESL) Michelle Smith.

All student scholarships are turned over to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. For questions on the Excellence in Education Scholarships or on how a student or staff member can be nominated for 2024, residents can contact the Community Foundation at 563-264-3863.

Photos: Muscatine competes in Class X Dance Solos at Iowa State Dance Championships 2023