Muscatine supervisors address increases in tax bills

MUSCATINE – When answering a public comment about the climbing property tax rates in the county, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors each said they had received property assessments as well and chair Scott Sauer said he would speak with the assessor’s office about how the value was determined.

During the regular meeting, Monday, resident and supervisor candidate Dan Check said despite county tax rates decreasing and the city only has a small increase, increases in property values were causing property tax amounts to increase between 10 and 25%. He said new assessments came out Friday and many people learned of a jump in property values.

“Social media blew up about county taxes and city taxes,” he said. “Although it may be true the last few years we lowered the dollar amount per thousand, it seems like across the board everyone is getting their tax amounts raised.”

He said his property had risen in value from $165,000 to $201,000. He expects a yearly increase of over $400. He said if everyone in the county was going to get a significant hike in taxes, he feels the board should give an explanation why. He said an increase in the amount of taxes collected would especially impact people on Social Security.

Sauer said the assessor’s office will likely be busy with questions about the values. He said his properties faced increases of 4 to 32%.

Check said he knows every few years the assessor’s office does new valuations. He also knows the price of housing has gone way up over the last few years. He feels the increase would collect hundreds of millions of dollars.

“I don’t know how we can have a fiscally responsible budget and then have this kind of increase,” he said.

Supervisor Nathan Mather said the county’s levees are down about $1.5 million in both the cities and outlying areas. He said this year’s levy is the lowest it has been since 2018.

Supervisor Jeff Sorenson encouraged people to look at their statements of levy in great detail, as there are many levies on each statement, of which the county is only one.

“Everyone looks at the county for taxes because we collect the taxes and remit them to other authorities,” he said. “The school boards, cities, community college, extension services, assessor’s office – there are a number of different entities and I think it’s important we hold everyone accountable for the levy.”

