Muscatine Supervisors approve agreement for mental health advocate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — After learning the duties of a mental health advocate, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a revised 28E agreement for mental health advocate services with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region during its Monday meeting.

During the meeting, region CEO Lori Elam and mental health advocate Greg Barnett attended by phone. She said the 28E agreement had been grouping counties together to provide services since before it was a state mandate. It originally included the counties in the Seventh Judicial District.

“This is part of the call to have a mental health advocate appointed to serve individuals,” Elam said. “Scott County has always agreed to serve as the employee of record. Scott County pays the advocate and covers bonuses and travel then are reimbursed based on a percentage from the other four counties.”

The 28E has been revised to look at the percentages each county pays on a quarterly basis rather than a yearly basis. Elam said after the first quarter, the percentage Muscatine pays will probably go down. The counties pay anywhere from 54% to 3%, based on the caseload. Muscatine averages about 21% of the expense. The contract is a rolling contract and automatically renews July 1 of every year. The next time the percentages will be determined is in September.