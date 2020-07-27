Muscatine Supervisors approve agreement for mental health advocate

MUSCATINE — After learning the duties of a mental health advocate, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a revised 28E agreement for mental health advocate services with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region during its Monday meeting.
During the meeting, region CEO Lori Elam and mental health advocate Greg Barnett attended by phone. She said the 28E agreement had been grouping counties together to provide services since before it was a state mandate. It originally included the counties in the Seventh Judicial District.
“This is part of the call to have a mental health advocate appointed to serve individuals,” Elam said. “Scott County has always agreed to serve as the employee of record. Scott County pays the advocate and covers bonuses and travel then are reimbursed based on a percentage from the other four counties.”
The 28E has been revised to look at the percentages each county pays on a quarterly basis rather than a yearly basis. Elam said after the first quarter, the percentage Muscatine pays will probably go down. The counties pay anywhere from 54% to 3%, based on the caseload. Muscatine averages about 21% of the expense. The contract is a rolling contract and automatically renews July 1 of every year. The next time the percentages will be determined is in September.
Barnett said state code determines what the requirements of his job are. He currently handles 63 cases in Muscatine County. He has to meet with each of the clients and let them know he is their advocate within the first 15 days of the contract. He spoke of guardianship cases in Muscatine County he is working on. Barnett also said the time with each client varies on a case by case basis.
Muscatine County Community Services Director Felicia Toppert said the advocate is lumped in with the county’s administrative costs. The county has around $28,000 budgeted for the expense.
Supervisor Nathan Mather asked about the time spent with each client, saying that the county would be charged the same amount for a client requiring minimal time as it would for a client requiring more time.
“You have to remember when someone is initially hospitalized they are going to take significantly more time than a person that is down the road six months,” Barnett said. He said he would keep a tally of how many new cases he handles during each quarter.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said Barnett is the only advocate for the entire region and asked how his capacity and workload were understood by the county. He asked if the county would get reports of his monthly activities. He said the county does get those reports.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!