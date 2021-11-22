Muscatine supervisors approve bridge bid on York Avenue

MUSCATINE — With a bid of $532,000 Jim Schroeder Construction was awarded a contract to replace a 100 foot bridge over Mud Creek on York Avenue. Work will begin in 2022.

The Muscatine County board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to approve the bid, clearing the way for the project to begin. According to the documents the county has sought appropriate professional guidance for the planning of the project and has followed the steps required by the Code of Iowa for notification, hearings and bid letting.

“We won’t get signed and going this calendar year, but I imagine they will be there in the spring,” county engineer Keith White said. The contractor was reportedly finishing up another project north of Nichols right now.

White said the vote allows him to execute the contract for the project on behalf of the board.

The project is one of three bridges that will be replaced in 2022, according to the county’s five-year construction program. The program also says $450,000 in funding for the project is coming from the federal SWAP HBP funding.

