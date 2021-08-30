Muscatine supervisors approve change in delinquent tax collections

MUSCATINE — On Monday the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors took action to solve a problem with delinquent tax collection from buildings on leased land.

During the regular supervisors meeting, the supervisors approved changing the burden of taxation from the building owner to the property owner. Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry proposed a two-step process to address the issue of collecting taxes. He said this had become an issue because the county had taxed the building owner and not the owner of the real estate. The supervisors were given legal opinion that showed what Barry called a “very solid legal foundation” to pursue the landowners.

“It has been a long standing process,” Barry said. “During the process we gathered the public officials that are involved or surround that particular issue.”

The solution will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Collection of delinquent taxes that occurred prior to this can include such punitive measures as denial of vehicle registration, a civil lawsuit, or denial of building permits. Barry has prepared a notice that will go to all landowners explaining the change. Barry said two lawsuits were filed recently against building owners who tried to transfer their buildings.

