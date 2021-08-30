Muscatine supervisors approve change in delinquent tax collections

MUSCATINE — On Monday the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors took action to solve a problem with delinquent tax collection from buildings on leased land.
During the regular supervisors meeting, the supervisors approved changing the burden of taxation from the building owner to the property owner. Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry proposed a two-step process to address the issue of collecting taxes. He said this had become an issue because the county had taxed the building owner and not the owner of the real estate. The supervisors were given legal opinion that showed what Barry called a “very solid legal foundation” to pursue the landowners.
“It has been a long standing process,” Barry said. “During the process we gathered the public officials that are involved or surround that particular issue.”
The solution will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Collection of delinquent taxes that occurred prior to this can include such punitive measures as denial of vehicle registration, a civil lawsuit, or denial of building permits. Barry has prepared a notice that will go to all landowners explaining the change. Barry said two lawsuits were filed recently against building owners who tried to transfer their buildings.
“My intent is to try and use the full net of tools to try and get these things collected,” Barry said.
Barry said the solution had been taken from a law approved in a county in western Iowa that had experienced the same issue. He mentioned the problem was common throughout the state. He also said the county has more options for collecting payment with the landowner than with a building owner.
He said issues have come from grain bins constructed on leased land and from mobile home parks.
Barry said it is important for the supervisors to know what is going on, because, he predicted, they would be contacted about the change.
“This won’t go away instantly but in time we will get this fire put out,” supervisor Scott Sauer said.