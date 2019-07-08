MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday morning approved a $7,000 change order in the Third Floor Courtroom Renovation Project to provide five industrial strength dehumidifiers.
Mike Nolan of Iowa City-based Horizon Architecture explained the dehumidifiers were needed because paint wasn't drying properly due to high humidity. But supervisors questioned the cost and why humidifiers weren't in the original bid. "It seems like a tremendous amount of money to me," said Supervisor Santos Saucedo. "I feel like we're getting nickel and dimed on this project. I don't like it, but I don't see that we have much choice."
Nolan said even with the additional cost, the project is well within its contingency. "We're not even close to spending our contingency money," said County Budget Coordinator Sherry Seright.
Nolan said the painting should be finished by the end of the week and the entire project should be completed by the end of August. He assured the board normal dehumidification takes place through the geothermal system, but it simply hasn't been able to keep up with recent high humidity for the purpose of drying paint. "The rest of the courthouse has been comfortable, to my understanding," said Nolan.
The board also unanimously approved a $7,700 change order for an additional area to be cleaned, prepared, and painted as a result of the drop ceiling being removed.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of County Engineer Keith White, a veteran of the war in Iraq, to fill a vacancy in the Muscatine County Veterans Affairs Commission that expires June 30, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.