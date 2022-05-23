Muscatine Supervisors approve changes to public information request policy

MUSCATINE — There will be some changes to the Muscatine County Open Records request policy after the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved changes in line with changes in the law.

During the regular meeting Monday, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry said the new policy is intended to reflect the changes to the agreement. He said most of the changes were “nothing necessarily substantial.” He also said there were requests for public records frequently. He also said the Muscatine County changes had been put off because there were even more changes being considered.

“I didn’t want to do it twice, but it looks like that process is a ways off,” he said. “These changes are more immediate, so we went ahead and made the modifications and recommended the board adopt them. If we get some further changes we may have to be back.”

He said more documents were being requested electronically. He said the policy was meant to be fair and reasonable to the people requesting the documents and to make all the departments consistent in providing documents.

Most of the changes deal with staff time being required to supervise the public examination of documents or to retrieve requested documents and calculates the basic hourly rate at $25 per hour. Requests that require extensive time and effort may require a deposit, and it may delay the time period the county has to respond.

Barry said requests for records ranged from people who just wanted to see a document, to large requests for people who wanted entire records of someone, to people who wanted video information from the jail.

Supervisor Nathan Mather asked about requests to waive fees. He wondered if there was law written where the county was required to waive fees for certain types of requests and if the county needed a policy to guide when fees could be waived. Barry said the state law allowed for the charging of fees as long as they were reasonable. He said there had been times when the county hadn’t charged for documents.

Barry also said that if the request didn’t take a great deal of time, there usually was no charge except for a copy fee of 25-cents per page. He also said people could come and examine documents without charge as long as it didn’t take an excessive amount of time.

Supervisor Santos Saucedo said he was happy the policy was in place, saying he had seen record requests that had cost in the neighborhood of $25,000. He believes the fees are fair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0